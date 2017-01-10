Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Recap: Aye, Robot

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. resumed Season 4 on Tuesday night with LMD May (or “MayBot,” as the cast calls her on set) now embedded within the team, while Aida forged ahead with her agenda — reclaiming the Darkhold tome that changed the game for her android self.

Aida’s new ‘tude is not kept secret long at all. Rather, it is revealed quite quickly, once Radcliffe and Fitz head over to the former’s mod pad to power down his creation and wipe her hard drive, to eliminate any Darkhold knowledge. Aida announces that she has overridden remote shutdowns, and proceeds to clobber her creator and Leopold good. Afterward, she shuts off her GPS tracker, and even “calls in” to S.H.I.E.L.D. to taunt them — setting off a hilarious, episodel-ong stream of Evil Robot Movie references from Mack and Yo-Yo.

When Aida hacks into the S.H.I.E.L.D. security system to broach the base, Coulson & Co. do the best they can to fend her off or at least safeguard the Darkhold. Alas, Aida listens in — via LMD May — as Coulson notes that the Darkhold is not locked inside any safe but cloaked inside a drawer in Director Mace’s office. Aida gets her synthetic mitts on the book and heads for the exit, but by then Fitz has regained control of the system and locked her in. Stymied, Aida is just standing there when the door behind her opens and Mack is there to slice her head off. “Roll credits,” the movie-quoting robo-phobe declares.

It turns out, though, that the LMD threat is far from over, since it is revealed that Radcliffe already has a second Aida built — and that he in fact has been behind the original’s “betrayal” and pursuit of the Darkhold. With the original Aida now destroyed, he tells Aida 2.0 that they must now utilize LMD May to obtain the Darkhold and in doing so unlock the secrets to life everlasting. Or something.

Elsewhere in the episode, we learned that Senator Nadeer was poised to sacrifice her brother Vijay to the Watchdogs, of whom she is apparently second-in-command. Vijay, though, begs for mercy, asserting that he came out of his seven-month cocoon with no powers/isn’t one of the “infected.” The senator spares Vijay, but later — as Mace, Daisy and Simmons (fresh off a Southern-accented scuffle with one of Nadeer’s D.C. minions!) arrive on the scene — henchman Shockley acts on orders from the boss (the “top dog”?) to take out the new Inhuman. Cornered, Vijay’s power finally activates — the ability to move at hyper speeds. He dodges Shockley and his goons, but later for some reason gets into a chopper with his sister and Shockley. There, it is not Shockley but the senator who puts a bullet into Vijay’s belly, after which he is lobbed out of the whirly-bird and into the ocean. But once the weighted-down Vijay sinks to the ocean floor, a new cocoon forms around him….

What did you think of the episode “Broken Promises” and the launch of this season’s second (of three) story arcs?

