Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Recap: Aye, Robot

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. resumed Season 4 on Tuesday night with LMD May (or “MayBot,” as the cast calls her on set) now embedded within the team, while Aida forged ahead with her agenda — reclaiming the Darkhold tome that changed the game for her android self.
Aida’s new ‘tude is not kept secret long at all. Rather, it is revealed quite quickly, once Radcliffe and Fitz head over to the former’s mod pad to power down his creation and wipe her hard drive, to eliminate any Darkhold knowledge. Aida announces that she has overridden remote shutdowns, and proceeds to clobber her creator and Leopold good. Afterward, she shuts off her GPS tracker, and even “calls in” to S.H.I.E.L.D. to taunt them — setting off a hilarious, episodel-ong stream of Evil Robot Movie references from Mack and Yo-Yo.
When Aida hacks into the S.H.I.E.L.D. security system to broach the base, Coulson & Co. do the best they can to fend her off or at least safeguard the Darkhold. Alas, Aida listens in — via LMD May — as Coulson notes that the Darkhold is not locked inside any safe but cloaked inside a drawer in Director Mace’s office. Aida gets her synthetic mitts on the book and heads for the exit, but by then Fitz has regained control of the system and locked her in. Stymied, Aida is just standing there when the door behind her opens and Mack is there to slice her head off. “Roll credits,” the movie-quoting robo-phobe declares.
It turns out, though, that the LMD threat is far from over, since it is revealed that Radcliffe already has a second Aida built — and that he in fact has been behind the original’s “betrayal” and pursuit of the Darkhold. With the original Aida now destroyed, he tells Aida 2.0 that they must now utilize LMD May to obtain the Darkhold and in doing so unlock the secrets to life everlasting. Or something.
Elsewhere in the episode, we learned that Senator Nadeer was poised to sacrifice her brother Vijay to the Watchdogs, of whom she is apparently second-in-command. Vijay, though, begs for mercy, asserting that he came out of his seven-month cocoon with no powers/isn’t one of the “infected.” The senator spares Vijay, but later — as Mace, Daisy and Simmons (fresh off a Southern-accented scuffle with one of Nadeer’s D.C. minions!) arrive on the scene — henchman Shockley acts on orders from the boss (the “top dog”?) to take out the new Inhuman. Cornered, Vijay’s power finally activates — the ability to move at hyper speeds. He dodges Shockley and his goons, but later for some reason gets into a chopper with his sister and Shockley. There, it is not Shockley but the senator who puts a bullet into Vijay’s belly, after which he is lobbed out of the whirly-bird and into the ocean. But once the weighted-down Vijay sinks to the ocean floor, a new cocoon forms around him….
What did you think of the episode “Broken Promises” and the launch of this season’s second (of three) story arcs?
I have SO MUCH I want to say here…where to begin:
Who else had flashbacks to Janet (Good Place) in some of Aida’s interactions with Fitz tonight? I kept thinking of “Don’t kill me! Don’t be silly; I can’t die.”
But does this mean it’s always been Radcliffe behind the curtain, and Aida’s never been as self-aware as the 80s movies would make one think? And again, when did the May swap actually occur? It’s looking more and more like it WAS post killing/ressurection, and we may have had RoboMay for far longer than we thought.
And re: Vijay–I kind of thought he was more elastic man than YoYo, but I could be mistaken. How cold IS Sis anyway? And is the reason Vijay cocooned for so long at all related to him “fighting it?” Might teragenesis have been incomplete? And if so, what kind of 50s movie type will emerge from the swamp when it is finished, And how will a transformed Vijay deal with stinkin’ sis when he does re-emerge? And what is both of their histories with the Chitauri? (sp)
But of course, the question of the hour is is the big baddie remnants of Hydra, or some new big baddie? And whose team is Radcliffe really playing on at this point?
I LOVE this show, and I am SO GLAD it is back!
their history with the Chitauri was that their parents were killed in the attack – that’s it.
the new “superior” is likely a new character unrelated to Hydra
and Dr. Radcliffe is playing on Team Radcliffe – that’s it – he’s just been stringing SHIELD along from the beginning so they wouldn’t lock him up
The episode was so good and surprising. So surprised Radcliffe is behind getting the Darkhold book and using it’s power and knowledge. Not good he’s using LMD May to spy on the team. Poor real May is a prisoner of Radcliffe, Hope the team will find her soon. Surprised the senator shot her brother, good to see what his inhuman powers are. Happy the show is back and can’t wait for next episode!
kind of figured Radcliffe was behind it all, only because John Hannah plays such a great baddie I figured he had to have ulterior motives. the b story was pretty rough, poor Vijay Hope he returns and wrecks havoc on his crazy sister. Awesome Episode, loved Mac and YoYo’s robot movie shtick.
agreed re: Radcliffe from the start of the season – he’s always had his own agenda
including programing AIDA to have been acting like she was
I never believed otherwise
Not feeling the Philinda at all. They really lack chemistry comparing to mackelena and fitzsimmons (speaking of this, what is going on with them? they barely are together this season!) but surely love to see more of ming/may on screen.
Nice twist at the end! I didn’t think that radcliffe was involved.
Favorite part of the episode: MACK.
another favorite part of the episode: Daisy being part of the team again.