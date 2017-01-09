Timeless Casts General Hospital's Brandon Barash as Ernest Hemingway

General Hospital‘s Brandon Barash has the write stuff.
The actor will guest-star on NBC’s time-hopping drama Timeless as American novelist Ernest Hemingway, TVLine has learned exclusively.
Barash appears in Episode 14, which is set in “Paris during the Jazz age after World War I,” executive producer Eric Kripke tells TVLine. When viewers meet the future novelist, he is a budding newspaper reporter with a sense of adventure, still recovering from the brutality of the war with the help of a strong drink… or two.
In addition to playing Johnny Zacchara on the aforementioned ABC soap, Barash recurs on Major Crimes as Detective Robby Oderno.
Timeless returns with new installments Monday, Jan. 16 at 10/9c on NBC; Barash’s episode airs Feb. 6.
