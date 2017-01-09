Exclusive
Timeless Brandon Barash
Shutterstock

Timeless Casts General Hospital's Brandon Barash as Ernest Hemingway

By /

General Hospital‘s Brandon Barash has the write stuff.

The actor will guest-star on NBC’s time-hopping drama Timeless as American novelist Ernest Hemingway, TVLine has learned exclusively.

RELATEDSupernatural Vet Jim Beaver Gets Timeless

Barash appears in Episode 14, which is set in “Paris during the Jazz age after World War I,” executive producer Eric Kripke tells TVLine. When viewers meet the future novelist, he is a budding newspaper reporter with a sense of adventure, still recovering from the brutality of the war with the help of a strong drink… or two.

Winter TV Preview: Returning Favorites
Winter TV Preview Launch Gallery

In addition to playing Johnny Zacchara on the aforementioned ABC soap, Barash recurs on Major Crimes as Detective Robby Oderno.

RELATEDTimeless Bosses on What Rittenhouse Really Wants, Where Flynn Is Headed

Timeless returns with new installments Monday, Jan. 16 at 10/9c on NBC; Barash’s episode airs Feb. 6.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. Kevin says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:07 PM

    Happy about Brandon Barash’s guest starring role on Timeless. Not so sure if his run on GH is over.

    Reply
  2. N says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:08 PM

    Love him

    Reply
  3. Wordsmith says:
    January 10, 2017 at 2:06 AM

    Oh look: another hunky playboy historical figure to show up and hit on Lucy…

    Reply
See More Comments
 