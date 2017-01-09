Vampire Diaries Photos: Sybil Steals Elena's Miss Mystic Falls Look!

That’s it — Sybil has officially gone too far this time!
New photos from The Vampire Diaries‘ Jan. 20 episode (The CW, 8/7c) find the gang reliving one of the show’s most iconic moments with a “who wore it better?” twist. This time around, it’s Sybil — not Elena — descending that grand staircase in a stunning blue dress. (And here I thought the Devil preferred red. Oh, well.)
Of course, it stands to reason that Sybil would once again try to replace Elena in Damon’s mind; per The CW, she “continues to taunt Damon with memories of Elena,” and what better way to do that?
Additional photos find Bonnie and Enzo stealing a romantic moment, though we have a feeling the focus will be on Bonnie’s new accessory: a vial of Enzo’s blood around her neck, which will — wait for it — cause Caroline to “wonder if she will become a vampire!”
Browse our gallery of new TVD photos — click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts on the series’ impending end. What do you hope to see?
Couldn’t they get the exact same blue dress? Elena’s is showing much more cleavage.
Oh wow Sybil looks good. Always thought Elena’s dress look like a cheap bridesmaid dress from an outlet store.
They look way different to me.
I was thinking the exact same thing. They don’t look alike at all.
Could this be a way around the whole “Elena can’t be awake unless Bonnie is dead” thing? Technically Bonnie would be dead if she became a vampire….so Elena could wake up and they could all live happily ever after.
Hahaha clicked on this article because of that 1 line…Lol Andy
uh……. two different dresses. Both blue mind you, but completely different shades. Kind of stretching it aren’t we?
I forgot how good Nina used to look.
Different shade, different fabric, different style.
Yeah sure, they’re totally the same dress.
Where did the article title come from? Clickbait 101?
i lov n miss Nina. shez an awesome actress n i will punch any1 who says otherwise. love u n miss u Nina