Vampire Diaries Photos: Sybil Steals Elena's Miss Mystic Falls Look!

That’s it — Sybil has officially gone too far this time!

New photos from The Vampire Diaries‘ Jan. 20 episode (The CW, 8/7c) find the gang reliving one of the show’s most iconic moments with a “who wore it better?” twist. This time around, it’s Sybil — not Elena — descending that grand staircase in a stunning blue dress. (And here I thought the Devil preferred red. Oh, well.)

Vampire Diaries Season 8 Photos
Season 8, Episode 9 ("The Simple Intimacy of the Near Touch") Launch Gallery

Of course, it stands to reason that Sybil would once again try to replace Elena in Damon’s mind; per The CW, she “continues to taunt Damon with memories of Elena,” and what better way to do that?

Additional photos find Bonnie and Enzo stealing a romantic moment, though we have a feeling the focus will be on Bonnie’s new accessory: a vial of Enzo’s blood around her neck, which will — wait for it — cause Caroline to “wonder if she will become a vampire!”

Browse our gallery of new TVD photos — click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts on the series’ impending end. What do you hope to see?

10 Comments
  1. LK says:
    January 9, 2017 at 2:44 PM

    Couldn’t they get the exact same blue dress? Elena’s is showing much more cleavage.

    Reply
  2. wrstlgirl says:
    January 9, 2017 at 2:47 PM

    They look way different to me.

    Reply
  3. Jessica Brinck (@jessska) says:
    January 9, 2017 at 2:58 PM

    “Additional photos find Bonnie and Enzo stealing a romantic moment, though we have a feeling the focus will be on Bonnie’s new accessory: a vile of Enzo’s blood around her neck, which will — wait for it — cause Caroline to “wonder if she will become a vampire!”

    Could this be a way around the whole “Elena can’t be awake unless Bonnie is dead” thing? Technically Bonnie would be dead if she became a vampire….so Elena could wake up and they could all live happily ever after.

    Reply
  4. YestoKylie says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:06 PM

    “That’s it — Sybil has officially gone too far this time!”
    Hahaha clicked on this article because of that 1 line…Lol Andy

    Reply
  5. Traditionalist says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:13 PM

    uh……. two different dresses. Both blue mind you, but completely different shades. Kind of stretching it aren’t we?

    Reply
  6. tw says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:15 PM

    I forgot how good Nina used to look.

    Reply
  7. Jon says:
    January 9, 2017 at 5:20 PM

    Different shade, different fabric, different style.

    Yeah sure, they’re totally the same dress.

    Where did the article title come from? Clickbait 101?

    Reply
  8. nisha says:
    January 10, 2017 at 3:07 AM

    i lov n miss Nina. shez an awesome actress n i will punch any1 who says otherwise. love u n miss u Nina

    Reply
