Vampire Diaries Photos: Sybil Steals Elena's Miss Mystic Falls Look!

That’s it — Sybil has officially gone too far this time!

New photos from The Vampire Diaries‘ Jan. 20 episode (The CW, 8/7c) find the gang reliving one of the show’s most iconic moments with a “who wore it better?” twist. This time around, it’s Sybil — not Elena — descending that grand staircase in a stunning blue dress. (And here I thought the Devil preferred red. Oh, well.)

Of course, it stands to reason that Sybil would once again try to replace Elena in Damon’s mind; per The CW, she “continues to taunt Damon with memories of Elena,” and what better way to do that?

Additional photos find Bonnie and Enzo stealing a romantic moment, though we have a feeling the focus will be on Bonnie’s new accessory: a vial of Enzo’s blood around her neck, which will — wait for it — cause Caroline to “wonder if she will become a vampire!”

Browse our gallery of new TVD photos — click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts on the series’ impending end. What do you hope to see?