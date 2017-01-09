Donald Trump Bashes Meryl Streep as 'Overrated' in Post-Globes Tirade

This just in: Donald Trump was not a fan of Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe acceptance speech.
In a series of early-morning tweets, the president-elect derided the Oscar-winning acting legend as “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood” and “a Hillary flunky who lost big.”
While accepting the Hollywood Foreign Press’ Cecile B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement on Sunday, Streep recalled Trump’s 2015 mocking of reporter Serge Kovaleski, who suffers from a chronic condition that affects his joints. “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life,” Streep said. “And this instinct, to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life. Because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”
Scroll down to read all three of Trump’s tweets…
Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a…..
Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him…….
“groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!
LOL to anyone who voted for this man
you are not getting a leader
you are getting a Twitter personality with a personality disorder
TRUTH.
Wrong. All Americans are getting the orange twitter personality. Thanks voting system.
/cry T_T
Racist!
^^ LOL. So true.
I said that all along and a racist bigot ,myoginistic guy as well.
It’s so incredibly embarrassing that we’re getting a president who only knows how to behave like a child.
So he’s not free to use twitter again to say whatever he likes? Don’t be ridiculous.
of course he is free to do so. but we are also free to judge someone based upon what he says and does
No he is free to be a pompous jerk. It is just incredibly embarrassing and a little scary that the soon to be leader of the free world is so thin skinned he can’t let any negative comment go by without without hitting back.
I wonder what his supporters would have said had President Obama had acted that way.
But remember, it’s only the left that’s overly sensitive and whiny.
Doesn’t he have some intelligence briefings he should be focusing on? A presidency he should be preparing for? Good lord, Trump, grow up already.
Ditto. Please deactivate his tweeter account already since he’s more concerned with that than doing anything else.
He doesn’t need any intelligence briefings because they are all repetitive anyway.
He said the same thing about the bank statements showing his business was failing before filling bankruptcy each time. If only he’d paid attention he could have saved jobs and paid his contractors!
Um, collapsing the business is part of the con. He extracts all the cash from the investors into his own accounts, and then collapses the business and walks away.
Perfectly said Angela!!
Do. Your. Job.
Stop commenting on people criticising you, DO YOUR BLOODY JOB.
he is already doing his job. Not President yet but has major corporations deciding to expand here in the USA and attracting foreign investors to build here.
Nor President yet but let Rahm know that if they can’t stop the Killing Fields of Chicago the Federal govt will step in and help. (Update Police Chief of Chicago publicly stated they need help.)
Obama has been President for 8 years spent 96 million on vacations and couldn’t bother even to do a flyover of the Chicago Killing Fields and at last wave on his way to Hawaii.
and trump is a danger??? You’re kidding right ??!!!
It is no surprise that he has refrained from telling his voters how much they will be on the hook to pay for these corporations staying. Carrier said they stayed because of increased subsidies. This means what they won’t be paying in taxes for staying and not going will be covered by the hard-working people of Indiana and the rest of the US. This is the same tactic of previous admin you hate, who focused on tech sector instead. Details get in the way of blind rage, I know, and I’m aware youll go on believing what you want, but facts do not support the notion he’s doing more, full stop.
Obama created 11 million jobs, saved the economy that collapsed under Bush, killed Bin Laden, mostly took the US out of Iraq, and no 9/11 happened under him.
Do you actually belive that nonsense?
4 years of this nonsense coming up. God help us.
What does “show him groveling” even mean?!?
It amazes me that no one on his staff has taken his twitter account away from him.
They tried to take the account away. He wouldn’t let them, and has let it be known this is how he’s going to communicate with the press and the American people.
They wouldn’t and should not, it’s the only way you are going to get his side of the story unfiltered. He won, because he played it smart and went in as an underdog, but with teeth. And for those in denial about Hillarys Russian connection, remember the reset I beg. That uranium deal was small beans compared to the defense secrets they got due to her! It was a “partnership” in which we got squat and they got a ton of tech.
His side of the story, “unfiltered”? Unfiltered by facts and truth, you mean. Because I have no interest in reading his false-propaganda-by-Tweet.
He has spent his time bashing ratings of the Apprentice, Hamilton, Meryl Streep, and I’m sure countless others that I’m not remembering. If he was using Twitter to promote policy or talk about his campaign promises, it’d be one thing. But he’s not. If he wants to win the people’s respect, this is not the way to do it.
Completely agree!
Sorry that doesn’t fly. You do realize that several, even those who voted for him, do not do twitter. Especially the old generation. Yes he can tweet his fingers to the bones but cannot complain when the press covers his insanity. He tweets for one reason only he doesn’t have to have an answer for the garbage that comes out. Hillary is out of the picture but trump love affair with putin is very much alive and well. Well his unfiltered tirades are going to get us killed or the very least a war, oh but I forgot that is the Republican way.
he isn’t a child. despite acting like one they can’t just take his twitter away and put him in timout or send him to his room
Stories like this are why he does it. Now everyone is talking about Meryl Streep instead of the confirmation hearings. Misdirection. He tricks you into forgetting about the important stuff.
All politicians get criticized all the time. You don’t like what someone is saying about you? Prove them wrong by excelling at your job, don’t whine about it on Twitter.
THIS ^^^^
The soon to be Twit In-Chief, should realize, if he even had a brain, that Meryl Streep has more class in her little finger then he has in that entire Orange bloated body.
Truth!
She gives an eloquent, thoughtful, intelligent speech and he resorts to childish name calling. Why must he always bring up Hillary? Meryl never mentioned her or the results. The election is over, dismissing criticism of him and his actions as being butthurt by the election results and being a Hillary lover cannot fly any longer. And trying to deny that he mocked the reporter. Perhaps it wasn’t his conscious intention to do it (and I realize I am reaching here) but the body language paints a different picture. Perception is huge. Own it and apologize, don’t deny it and belittle when called out.
OMG this man is a child.
This is what happens when parents don’t teach their children to be responsible for their actions. You are a spoil rotten brat who grows up to be a bigger brat.
Everything is overrated to Trump. Not surprising.
That is the green eye monster talking because he is and never will be that popular period. Wasn’t in being a TV reality star and won’t be as President.
He’s not going to stop. Four more years of him reacting, every time he is talked about.
He won’t stop after he leaves office either.
This is going to continue for the rest of his life.
I don’t wish ill will on anyone but once he gets out of office, can someone please put a muzzle on him and put mittens on him so he can’t tweet.
As I posted on the other thread about this topic, this man is more concerned with what people are saying about him then actually preparing to be President. At this time that he would even care or have the time to make comments is truly mind boggling . That all anyone has to say to him is how wonderful he is and they will get whatever they want is what scares me the most about the next 4 years.
Pretty sure he has done more, and is better prepared/further along in nominations than our last president was. I don’t agree with everything DJT does or says, but all ya’ll snowflakes need to put down the play dough and join the real world. He, is, president. If you like the US, hope he does a great job and read ALL sides of the story – news – from ALL sources. Breitbart and CNN etc, combine what you know and make an informed decision, do not just listen to whatever is on TV from the Maddows and Matthews and run with it. You will make yourself look a fool.
He doesn’t even go to briefings.
The man spends his time commenting and making derisive comments about anyone who criticizes him. How would you know that he is better prepared than anybody for anything. I can say he is thin skinned because he is constantly tweeting about it. I think your comments are more about your hopes than facts.
Pretty sure are you? Sounds like you’re parroting what someone else told you, and you haven’t read anything critical yourself. Still, I’m sure it’s too late to help you realise you have your facts all wrong, or you don’t even know upon what basis the person who told you he was ‘further along’ was defining this idea. And that is sad!
You can call us snowflakes, but your post is obvious evidence that you’ve got your back up, too. So who, really, are the snowflakes here? If you were strong you’d ignore us, rise above, but you’re as easily baited into name-calling as your ‘sometimes’-man, DJT.
I love that the dead-brained patronizing morons like to call their enemies ‘snowflakes’. They’re hard, sharp, nearly perfect, pretty, and absolutely deadly in groups.
Temperance… This comment is amazing! Thank you!!
Agreed, Rob. If she wanted to give her opinion, that was not the place to do it. Though she has a right, maybe she could give more thought to the loss of revenue movies are struggling with… This is surely one of the reasons. Reasonable people can disagree but no one welcomes insults.
Meryl Streep-just another lefty loon who can’t deal with the fact that Shrillery lost.
You realize nobody will take anything you say even remotely seriously when all you can come up with for an argument is calling someone a “lefty loon” or referring to Hillary as “Shillary”, right? It’s not cute or clever.
Yes bc call people trumpets is very clever
You’re right, she has a name and she must be addressed with it: Killary Clintcrooked.
Actually all name calling is juvenile at this point. And why must Hillary be brought up every time he is criticized? The election is over and the need for deflection has passed. He, and he alone, needs to be accountable for what he says and does. Yes, some will criticize just like with every single administration. Remember, he himself went after Obama hard for a long time.
*snickers* I see you’re feeling the Streep’s hard score. And some serious shame that she’s absolutely correct.
“Mr. Trump, there’s been a mass shooting in an airport, a car bomb killed dozens in Israel, North Korea says they may nuke us any day now, and the entire intelligence community knows your bff hacked the election”.
“Uh-huh…”
“Oh, and Meryl Streep reminded people you made fun of a disabled reporter.”
“WHAT?!? GET ME MY F***ING PHONE!”
Oh how many examples shall I post of Obama playing golf while the world burns, with a fire he and Hillary started! You are a fool, yes I have resorted to name calling, there is no other word for it unfortunately. I have no problem calling people out if they are not doing their job. But guess what!? He ain’t president yet is he?? You fool.
You can’t make a point by saying “how many examples shall I post”. Because you don’t have any examples. Presidents go on vacation. George W. Bush took more vacation days than Obama, while way worse things were happening. International diplomacy can’t be done with a Tweet, no matter what the orange vulgarian thinks. And meanwhile, what about the Republican do-nothing Congress over the last six years that did WAY LESS than the historical Congress that is literally known as the “Do-Nothing Congress.”
Yeah why don’t you start posting all these examples. Or are you going to be like Trump and say I am going to make America great again without saying how?
Well I’ve tried a few times and it’s not letting me post links. How’s about you use your 3 brain cells to google “obama golfs while the world burns”, you might get a few results. Anyone who has payed attention the last 8 years knows how disconnected and juvenile he is. Petulant child is a perfect couple words for him.
I’m a little concerned that you have fallen so far off the path of reality, you can’t find your way back. Dislike Obama? Fine, that’s your right. But to call him juvenile and disconnected is patently false. And there is clear documentation that he has taken less vacation than many other presidents. Facts matter.
I think your hatred for Obama maybe clouding your judgement. Was he perfect, of course not, but your statement proves that you are not objective. Just to let you know this site doesn’t allow links but if they aren’t from a valid source nobody will be interested in seeing them anyway. No Breitbart is not a valid source.
Nice try Donald, we all recognized you!
How is this relevant? Mr Trump’s actions are his own. The election is over, he is the President elect. No need to continue to deflect to Hillary, Obama or anyone else. Citing examples of worse behavior is a pointless reaction, right up there with the “everyone else is doing it” defense.
2017: The year real life turned into a reality show.
What is wrong with American’s that you voted for this douchebag who just rants at people on Twitter all day?
Less than a quarter of us voted for him. Another quarter voted for someone else, and the other half of the voting public didn’t care enough to get off their butts and take a stand. As for what’s wrong with us, I wish I knew.
This constant piaking at President Donald Trump show the impotence and whiny hypocrisy fo the left and associated human debris. If The little bandy leg Rooster used Twitter it would be too “Cooool”.
President Trump is a danger and a horrible person and yet this delusion idiots think the world of Obama. This from a man who spent 96 million dollars in 8 years on vacation and couldn’t even do a flyover of the the Chicago Killing Fields and wave.
Sorry buddy but your rant holds no water. This man is classic narcissist. He is a bully and a sociopath. He is hands down a danger. People who support him think only of themselves…..they look at the world and only see their reflection. If he can’t take criticism while in office….we’re all in trouble.
I agree with someone on another post who said Mr. Trump just guaranteed Streep another Oscar. Whether you agree with Streep’s speech, again our President Elect is showing how thin skinned he. Is he going to lash out on twitter every time someone, whether an actor or a statesman from another country criticizes him? Apparently yes and god help us for the next four years.
I suppose if anyone can speak from experience about being overrated, it’s America’s pitiful POS president-elect. That doesn’t make any of what Meryl said wrong. ‘Be kind to the disabled.’ ‘You’re overrated!!’ face.palm.
And everyone keeps telling liberals they have to turn down the snark, apparently so we can make room for right-wing snark they believe they are victims of and not perpetrators in equal measure (cough Megan McCain cough cough). When Trump gives up tweeting at his enemiesto behave like a grown man is the day the snark should be turned down by the mortified left.
I think Trump is highly overrated.
Incidentally, Meryl Streep is absolutely NOT overrated. She’s a d#*m good actress.
What a turd. HOW is this our president?
Does anyone else feel like the ppl around him are just letting him ruin himself, so they can find a way to declare him incompetent so Pence can take over.
Trump denies he made fun of the reporter. How can you deny reality? Anyone who defends him on this issue is on the planet of happy thoughts. We need someone to call him on it. It was an awful moment and what was worse were all the people who laughed when he did it.
Surprise it took this long, but seriously anyone with a brain knows this is not a sane rational person. Seriously people who voted for him really must have hated Hillary to stoop so low as to vote for a clueless, self center person. There is no way you can complain about the left being whiners when he is the biggest baby ever to walk the face of the earth. Congrats on electing a imbecile.
Pitiful pathetic piece of human waste. And this is the man in charge of leading the country for four years? What a joke. Politicians are always criticized and instead of pushing forth with his appointed job he was voted to do, he rather take to Twitter to bashing the country’s free people that he doesn’t agree with? And then he’ll probably wonder why half the country bow their head in embarrassment and shame that he’s the leader. WAtching him and his wacko family enter the White House is like watching the Kardashians enter Buckingham Palace. It’s a joke.
He is so incredibly childish!! Holy crap!
It’s my fervent hope that Trump puts ALL his energy into Twitter-insulting celebrities. If it’s a choice between being embarrassed worldwide by the small fingered vulgarian or having him enact *any* of is insane, racist, fascist policies, I’ll take the twitter stuff.
Ergh…you’re going to be the President. Just don’t respond. Show maturity…