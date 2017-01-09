Donald Trump Bashes Meryl Streep as 'Overrated' in Post-Globes Tirade

This just in: Donald Trump was not a fan of Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe acceptance speech.

In a series of early-morning tweets, the president-elect derided the Oscar-winning acting legend as “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood” and “a Hillary flunky who lost big.”

VIDEOSMeryl Streep Blasts Donald Trump’s ‘Instinct to Humiliate’ in Passionate Golden Globes Speech — WATCH

While accepting the Hollywood Foreign Press’ Cecile B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement on Sunday, Streep recalled Trump’s 2015 mocking of reporter Serge Kovaleski, who suffers from a chronic condition that affects his joints. “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life,” Streep said. “And this instinct, to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life. Because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

Scroll down to read all three of Trump’s tweets…

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017