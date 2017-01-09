Donald Trump Meryl Streep
Donald Trump Bashes Meryl Streep as 'Overrated' in Post-Globes Tirade

This just in: Donald Trump was not a fan of Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe acceptance speech

In a series of early-morning tweets, the president-elect derided the Oscar-winning acting legend as “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood” and “a Hillary flunky who lost big.”

While accepting the Hollywood Foreign Press’ Cecile B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement on Sunday, Streep recalled Trump’s 2015 mocking of reporter Serge Kovaleski, who suffers from a chronic condition that affects his joints. “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life,” Streep said. “And this instinct, to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life. Because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

Scroll down to read all three of Trump’s tweets…

84 Comments
  1. GuessWhat says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:08 AM

    LOL to anyone who voted for this man
    you are not getting a leader
    you are getting a Twitter personality with a personality disorder

    Reply
  2. Angela says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:09 AM

    But remember, it’s only the left that’s overly sensitive and whiny.
    .
    Doesn’t he have some intelligence briefings he should be focusing on? A presidency he should be preparing for? Good lord, Trump, grow up already.

    Reply
    • B says:
      January 9, 2017 at 6:36 AM

      Ditto. Please deactivate his tweeter account already since he’s more concerned with that than doing anything else.

      Reply
    • SMD says:
      January 9, 2017 at 6:58 AM

      He doesn’t need any intelligence briefings because they are all repetitive anyway.

      Reply
      • A fan of TV says:
        January 9, 2017 at 7:49 AM

        He said the same thing about the bank statements showing his business was failing before filling bankruptcy each time. If only he’d paid attention he could have saved jobs and paid his contractors!

        Reply
        • Temperance says:
          January 9, 2017 at 9:53 AM

          Um, collapsing the business is part of the con. He extracts all the cash from the investors into his own accounts, and then collapses the business and walks away.

          Reply
    • Meghan says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:00 AM

      Perfectly said Angela!!

      Reply
  3. Lois says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:11 AM

    Do. Your. Job.

    Stop commenting on people criticising you, DO YOUR BLOODY JOB.

    Reply
    • Lawrence E Fogarty says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:45 AM

      he is already doing his job. Not President yet but has major corporations deciding to expand here in the USA and attracting foreign investors to build here.
      Nor President yet but let Rahm know that if they can’t stop the Killing Fields of Chicago the Federal govt will step in and help. (Update Police Chief of Chicago publicly stated they need help.)

      Obama has been President for 8 years spent 96 million on vacations and couldn’t bother even to do a flyover of the Chicago Killing Fields and at last wave on his way to Hawaii.

      and trump is a danger??? You’re kidding right ??!!!

      Reply
      • A fan of TV says:
        January 9, 2017 at 7:56 AM

        It is no surprise that he has refrained from telling his voters how much they will be on the hook to pay for these corporations staying. Carrier said they stayed because of increased subsidies. This means what they won’t be paying in taxes for staying and not going will be covered by the hard-working people of Indiana and the rest of the US. This is the same tactic of previous admin you hate, who focused on tech sector instead. Details get in the way of blind rage, I know, and I’m aware youll go on believing what you want, but facts do not support the notion he’s doing more, full stop.

        Reply
      • Pedro says:
        January 9, 2017 at 8:07 AM

        Obama created 11 million jobs, saved the economy that collapsed under Bush, killed Bin Laden, mostly took the US out of Iraq, and no 9/11 happened under him.

        Reply
      • Temperance says:
        January 9, 2017 at 9:54 AM

        Do you actually belive that nonsense?

        Reply
  4. Yoko says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:18 AM

    4 years of this nonsense coming up. God help us.

    Reply
  5. Sara says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:26 AM

    It amazes me that no one on his staff has taken his twitter account away from him.

    Reply
    • Sally McLinn says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:05 AM

      They tried to take the account away. He wouldn’t let them, and has let it be known this is how he’s going to communicate with the press and the American people.

      Reply
    • Rob says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:13 AM

      They wouldn’t and should not, it’s the only way you are going to get his side of the story unfiltered. He won, because he played it smart and went in as an underdog, but with teeth. And for those in denial about Hillarys Russian connection, remember the reset I beg. That uranium deal was small beans compared to the defense secrets they got due to her! It was a “partnership” in which we got squat and they got a ton of tech.

      Reply
      • DL says:
        January 9, 2017 at 7:15 AM

        His side of the story, “unfiltered”? Unfiltered by facts and truth, you mean. Because I have no interest in reading his false-propaganda-by-Tweet.

        Reply
      • Sara says:
        January 9, 2017 at 7:19 AM

        He has spent his time bashing ratings of the Apprentice, Hamilton, Meryl Streep, and I’m sure countless others that I’m not remembering. If he was using Twitter to promote policy or talk about his campaign promises, it’d be one thing. But he’s not. If he wants to win the people’s respect, this is not the way to do it.

        Reply
      • Mary says:
        January 9, 2017 at 9:01 AM

        Sorry that doesn’t fly. You do realize that several, even those who voted for him, do not do twitter. Especially the old generation. Yes he can tweet his fingers to the bones but cannot complain when the press covers his insanity. He tweets for one reason only he doesn’t have to have an answer for the garbage that comes out. Hillary is out of the picture but trump love affair with putin is very much alive and well. Well his unfiltered tirades are going to get us killed or the very least a war, oh but I forgot that is the Republican way.

        Reply
    • steve says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:33 AM

      he isn’t a child. despite acting like one they can’t just take his twitter away and put him in timout or send him to his room

      Reply
  6. Brad says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:31 AM

    Stories like this are why he does it. Now everyone is talking about Meryl Streep instead of the confirmation hearings. Misdirection. He tricks you into forgetting about the important stuff.

    Reply
  7. jj says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:32 AM

    All politicians get criticized all the time. You don’t like what someone is saying about you? Prove them wrong by excelling at your job, don’t whine about it on Twitter.

    Reply
  8. Pat says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:39 AM

    The soon to be Twit In-Chief, should realize, if he even had a brain, that Meryl Streep has more class in her little finger then he has in that entire Orange bloated body.

    Reply
  9. TJ says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:45 AM

    She gives an eloquent, thoughtful, intelligent speech and he resorts to childish name calling. Why must he always bring up Hillary? Meryl never mentioned her or the results. The election is over, dismissing criticism of him and his actions as being butthurt by the election results and being a Hillary lover cannot fly any longer. And trying to deny that he mocked the reporter. Perhaps it wasn’t his conscious intention to do it (and I realize I am reaching here) but the body language paints a different picture. Perception is huge. Own it and apologize, don’t deny it and belittle when called out.

    Reply
  10. xomylifexo says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:47 AM

    OMG this man is a child.

    Reply
    • Mary says:
      January 9, 2017 at 9:08 AM

      This is what happens when parents don’t teach their children to be responsible for their actions. You are a spoil rotten brat who grows up to be a bigger brat.

      Reply
  11. funnibone31 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:51 AM

    Everything is overrated to Trump. Not surprising.

    Reply
    • Mary says:
      January 9, 2017 at 9:10 AM

      That is the green eye monster talking because he is and never will be that popular period. Wasn’t in being a TV reality star and won’t be as President.

      Reply
  12. datdudemurphy says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:56 AM

    He’s not going to stop. Four more years of him reacting, every time he is talked about.
    He won’t stop after he leaves office either.
    This is going to continue for the rest of his life.

    Reply
    • MMD says:
      January 9, 2017 at 8:56 AM

      I don’t wish ill will on anyone but once he gets out of office, can someone please put a muzzle on him and put mittens on him so he can’t tweet.

      Reply
  13. Butch says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:57 AM

    As I posted on the other thread about this topic, this man is more concerned with what people are saying about him then actually preparing to be President. At this time that he would even care or have the time to make comments is truly mind boggling . That all anyone has to say to him is how wonderful he is and they will get whatever they want is what scares me the most about the next 4 years.

    Reply
    • Rob says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:22 AM

      Pretty sure he has done more, and is better prepared/further along in nominations than our last president was. I don’t agree with everything DJT does or says, but all ya’ll snowflakes need to put down the play dough and join the real world. He, is, president. If you like the US, hope he does a great job and read ALL sides of the story – news – from ALL sources. Breitbart and CNN etc, combine what you know and make an informed decision, do not just listen to whatever is on TV from the Maddows and Matthews and run with it. You will make yourself look a fool.

      Reply
      • Pedro says:
        January 9, 2017 at 8:08 AM

        He doesn’t even go to briefings.

        Reply
      • Butch says:
        January 9, 2017 at 8:10 AM

        The man spends his time commenting and making derisive comments about anyone who criticizes him. How would you know that he is better prepared than anybody for anything. I can say he is thin skinned because he is constantly tweeting about it. I think your comments are more about your hopes than facts.

        Reply
      • A fan of TV says:
        January 9, 2017 at 8:28 AM

        Pretty sure are you? Sounds like you’re parroting what someone else told you, and you haven’t read anything critical yourself. Still, I’m sure it’s too late to help you realise you have your facts all wrong, or you don’t even know upon what basis the person who told you he was ‘further along’ was defining this idea. And that is sad!

        You can call us snowflakes, but your post is obvious evidence that you’ve got your back up, too. So who, really, are the snowflakes here? If you were strong you’d ignore us, rise above, but you’re as easily baited into name-calling as your ‘sometimes’-man, DJT.

        Reply
      • Temperance says:
        January 9, 2017 at 9:57 AM

        I love that the dead-brained patronizing morons like to call their enemies ‘snowflakes’. They’re hard, sharp, nearly perfect, pretty, and absolutely deadly in groups.

        Reply
      • T o. says:
        January 9, 2017 at 10:04 AM

        Agreed, Rob. If she wanted to give her opinion, that was not the place to do it. Though she has a right, maybe she could give more thought to the loss of revenue movies are struggling with… This is surely one of the reasons. Reasonable people can disagree but no one welcomes insults.

        Reply
  14. Raul J says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:58 AM

    Meryl Streep-just another lefty loon who can’t deal with the fact that Shrillery lost.

    Reply
    • Angela says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:04 AM

      You realize nobody will take anything you say even remotely seriously when all you can come up with for an argument is calling someone a “lefty loon” or referring to Hillary as “Shillary”, right? It’s not cute or clever.

      Reply
    • TJ says:
      January 9, 2017 at 8:11 AM

      Actually all name calling is juvenile at this point. And why must Hillary be brought up every time he is criticized? The election is over and the need for deflection has passed. He, and he alone, needs to be accountable for what he says and does. Yes, some will criticize just like with every single administration. Remember, he himself went after Obama hard for a long time.

      Reply
    • Temperance says:
      January 9, 2017 at 9:56 AM

      *snickers* I see you’re feeling the Streep’s hard score. And some serious shame that she’s absolutely correct.

      Reply
  15. Tony Lang says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:08 AM

    “Mr. Trump, there’s been a mass shooting in an airport, a car bomb killed dozens in Israel, North Korea says they may nuke us any day now, and the entire intelligence community knows your bff hacked the election”.
    “Uh-huh…”
    “Oh, and Meryl Streep reminded people you made fun of a disabled reporter.”
    “WHAT?!? GET ME MY F***ING PHONE!”

    Reply
    • Rob says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:17 AM

      Oh how many examples shall I post of Obama playing golf while the world burns, with a fire he and Hillary started! You are a fool, yes I have resorted to name calling, there is no other word for it unfortunately. I have no problem calling people out if they are not doing their job. But guess what!? He ain’t president yet is he?? You fool.

      Reply
      • DL says:
        January 9, 2017 at 7:19 AM

        You can’t make a point by saying “how many examples shall I post”. Because you don’t have any examples. Presidents go on vacation. George W. Bush took more vacation days than Obama, while way worse things were happening. International diplomacy can’t be done with a Tweet, no matter what the orange vulgarian thinks. And meanwhile, what about the Republican do-nothing Congress over the last six years that did WAY LESS than the historical Congress that is literally known as the “Do-Nothing Congress.”

        Reply
      • Butch says:
        January 9, 2017 at 7:22 AM

        Yeah why don’t you start posting all these examples. Or are you going to be like Trump and say I am going to make America great again without saying how?

        Reply
        • Rob says:
          January 9, 2017 at 7:37 AM

          Well I’ve tried a few times and it’s not letting me post links. How’s about you use your 3 brain cells to google “obama golfs while the world burns”, you might get a few results. Anyone who has payed attention the last 8 years knows how disconnected and juvenile he is. Petulant child is a perfect couple words for him.

          Reply
          • Katherine215 says:
            January 9, 2017 at 7:46 AM

            I’m a little concerned that you have fallen so far off the path of reality, you can’t find your way back. Dislike Obama? Fine, that’s your right. But to call him juvenile and disconnected is patently false. And there is clear documentation that he has taken less vacation than many other presidents. Facts matter.

          • Mary says:
            January 9, 2017 at 9:34 AM

            I think your hatred for Obama maybe clouding your judgement. Was he perfect, of course not, but your statement proves that you are not objective. Just to let you know this site doesn’t allow links but if they aren’t from a valid source nobody will be interested in seeing them anyway. No Breitbart is not a valid source.

      • Tony Lang says:
        January 9, 2017 at 7:34 AM

        Nice try Donald, we all recognized you!

        Reply
      • TJ says:
        January 9, 2017 at 8:19 AM

        How is this relevant? Mr Trump’s actions are his own. The election is over, he is the President elect. No need to continue to deflect to Hillary, Obama or anyone else. Citing examples of worse behavior is a pointless reaction, right up there with the “everyone else is doing it” defense.

        Reply
    • DL says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:17 AM

      2017: The year real life turned into a reality show.

      Reply
  16. Kar says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:34 AM

    What is wrong with American’s that you voted for this douchebag who just rants at people on Twitter all day?

    Reply
    • Katherine215 says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:49 AM

      Less than a quarter of us voted for him. Another quarter voted for someone else, and the other half of the voting public didn’t care enough to get off their butts and take a stand. As for what’s wrong with us, I wish I knew.

      Reply
  17. Lawrence E Fogarty says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:37 AM

    This constant piaking at President Donald Trump show the impotence and whiny hypocrisy fo the left and associated human debris. If The little bandy leg Rooster used Twitter it would be too “Cooool”.

    President Trump is a danger and a horrible person and yet this delusion idiots think the world of Obama. This from a man who spent 96 million dollars in 8 years on vacation and couldn’t even do a flyover of the the Chicago Killing Fields and wave.

    Reply
    • John says:
      January 9, 2017 at 10:18 AM

      Sorry buddy but your rant holds no water. This man is classic narcissist. He is a bully and a sociopath. He is hands down a danger. People who support him think only of themselves…..they look at the world and only see their reflection. If he can’t take criticism while in office….we’re all in trouble.

      Reply
  18. kmw says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:42 AM

    I agree with someone on another post who said Mr. Trump just guaranteed Streep another Oscar. Whether you agree with Streep’s speech, again our President Elect is showing how thin skinned he. Is he going to lash out on twitter every time someone, whether an actor or a statesman from another country criticizes him? Apparently yes and god help us for the next four years.

    Reply
  19. A fan of TV says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:46 AM

    I suppose if anyone can speak from experience about being overrated, it’s America’s pitiful POS president-elect. That doesn’t make any of what Meryl said wrong. ‘Be kind to the disabled.’ ‘You’re overrated!!’ face.palm.

    And everyone keeps telling liberals they have to turn down the snark, apparently so we can make room for right-wing snark they believe they are victims of and not perpetrators in equal measure (cough Megan McCain cough cough). When Trump gives up tweeting at his enemiesto behave like a grown man is the day the snark should be turned down by the mortified left.

    Reply
  20. Pedro says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:54 AM

    I think Trump is highly overrated.

    Reply
  21. Maria says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:58 AM

    Incidentally, Meryl Streep is absolutely NOT overrated. She’s a d#*m good actress.

    Reply
  22. brandy says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:14 AM

    What a turd. HOW is this our president?

    Reply
  23. Shaw says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:24 AM

    Does anyone else feel like the ppl around him are just letting him ruin himself, so they can find a way to declare him incompetent so Pence can take over.

    Reply
  24. Edna says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:51 AM

    Trump denies he made fun of the reporter. How can you deny reality? Anyone who defends him on this issue is on the planet of happy thoughts. We need someone to call him on it. It was an awful moment and what was worse were all the people who laughed when he did it.

    Reply
  25. Mary says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:53 AM

    Surprise it took this long, but seriously anyone with a brain knows this is not a sane rational person. Seriously people who voted for him really must have hated Hillary to stoop so low as to vote for a clueless, self center person. There is no way you can complain about the left being whiners when he is the biggest baby ever to walk the face of the earth. Congrats on electing a imbecile.

    Reply
  26. Lola says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:38 AM

    Pitiful pathetic piece of human waste. And this is the man in charge of leading the country for four years? What a joke. Politicians are always criticized and instead of pushing forth with his appointed job he was voted to do, he rather take to Twitter to bashing the country’s free people that he doesn’t agree with? And then he’ll probably wonder why half the country bow their head in embarrassment and shame that he’s the leader. WAtching him and his wacko family enter the White House is like watching the Kardashians enter Buckingham Palace. It’s a joke.

    Reply
  27. Sara says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:15 AM

    He is so incredibly childish!! Holy crap!

    Reply
  28. Mark D. Moss says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:26 AM

    It’s my fervent hope that Trump puts ALL his energy into Twitter-insulting celebrities. If it’s a choice between being embarrassed worldwide by the small fingered vulgarian or having him enact *any* of is insane, racist, fascist policies, I’ll take the twitter stuff.

    Reply
  29. Josh says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:57 AM

    Ergh…you’re going to be the President. Just don’t respond. Show maturity…

    Reply
