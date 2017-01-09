Mariah Carey Taking 'Break' in Wake of New Year's Show: 'They Foiled Me'

The world won’t have Mariah Carey to kick around anymore.

The pop diva on Sunday announced that she’s taking a respite from media appearances and social media posts after she was “foiled” by Dick Clark Productions during her technical glitch-filled New Year Eve performance broadcast.

In a Twitter post titled “In my own words” Sunday, Carey shared an audio file of her explaining why she would take a “break from media moments, social media moments” after her botched performance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

“Listen, guys. They foiled me,” she tells fans, adding that the muddled medley of her hits “turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me” and that her feelings were hurt.

Last week, the pop singer said that the late Dick Clark “would have been as mortified as I was” that his production company did not cut to commercial when her Dec. 31 performance went awry after a backing vocal quit. In the confusion, Carey tried to vamp around the stage but repeatedly told fans that things were completely messed up. The production company responded that it had “no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.”

Carey added that she’d spend her time preparing for her upcoming tour, which launches in March.