Showtime Boss on Emmy Rossum's Shameless Contract Dispute: 'Parity Was Justified in This Case'

Emmy Rossum was apparently preaching to the choir.

At the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Showtime boss David Nevins was asked about the Shameless leading lady’s now-resolved Season 8 contract dispute, which centered on the actress’ request for salary parity with co-star William H. Macy. (Rossum’s camp allegedly argued that the actress should be paid more than Macy to make up for the seven seasons in which she earned considerably less than the veteran actor. )

“To be clear, it felt like parity was very justified in this case, and we were advocating for it from the beginning,” Nevins told reporters. “I think it worked out great for her, great for us. Emmy has been a force on that show in a great way, obviously in front of the camera, but also is a great leader on set, behind the camera. She directed this year and will continue to direct. I think it was a good process.”

Just days after Rossum struck her new deal, Showtime officially renewed Shameless for a 12-episode eighth season.