Showtime Boss on Emmy Rossum's Shameless Contract Dispute: 'Parity Was Justified in This Case'

Emmy Rossum was apparently preaching to the choir.
At the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Showtime boss David Nevins was asked about the Shameless leading lady’s now-resolved Season 8 contract dispute, which centered on the actress’ request for salary parity with co-star William H. Macy. (Rossum’s camp allegedly argued that the actress should be paid more than Macy to make up for the seven seasons in which she earned considerably less than the veteran actor. )
“To be clear, it felt like parity was very justified in this case, and we were advocating for it from the beginning,” Nevins told reporters. “I think it worked out great for her, great for us. Emmy has been a force on that show in a great way, obviously in front of the camera, but also is a great leader on set, behind the camera. She directed this year and will continue to direct. I think it was a good process.”
Just days after Rossum struck her new deal, Showtime officially renewed Shameless for a 12-episode eighth season.
For me personally I just wish Frank would just disappear permanently. I’m never interested in any of his story lines and rarely watch his scenes. But that’s just me, others probably really like him. I’m glad the dispute was resolved and the show renewed.
I feel similarly. I watch his scenes, but he’s easily the character I care least about. (*In my Lucille Bluth voice while holding a cocktail*: I don’t care for Frank). I was interested in his character in the beginning; it’s just exhausting at this point. I’d be fine with his character dying, honestly. I mean, I’m really not sure how he’s still alive anyway, after the way he lives and everything his body has been through.
I feel the same. At some point Frank became so annoying that I’ve stopped watch the series altogether.
The series finale should be Frank’s Funeral.
He the one thing that keeps the kids from getting on with their lives.
I think the problem is if they kill Frank they have to admit its a drama and not a comedy.
I also afeee that Frank’s character is my least favorite and would NOT be missed if he were killed off (which should’ve happened in season 4).
Damn right, she has always been the star of the show. I am just glad she is now earning what she deserves. Out of all the characters on this show, she is the one who could not disappear. She IS “Shameless”.
Just glad that she got her money. She really deserved a raise.
Unlike the original Shameless, Shameless US is about Fiona. Not Frank. Frank is useless, doesn’t carry anything, and is there only to stop other plots. Kill him off.
correct, could not agree more
Frank is too nice. He hasn’t done anything truly reprehensible since he slept with Butterface.
As much as I think William H. Macy is a great actor, watching trailers of him “acting” (unconvincingly) drunk was the reason that I never bothered to watch the show. Every time I heard about the show is when people rave about Emmy Rossum.