BrainDead Cancelled
BrainDead Was 'Probably a Mistake to Do' on a Broadcast Network, Says EP

BrainDead may have been a little too outside the box for CBS.

Speaking to reporters Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, exec producer Robert King was asked what lessons he learned in the wake of the offbeat political dramedy’s demise after just one season.

“Avoid satire,” he responded with a laugh. “It was a show that was trying to be as weird and anti-network as could be, and it was probably a mistake to do that on a network. But I loved that show.”

The one silver lining of BrainDead‘s cancellation: It freed up him and partner Michelle King to take on a larger role (as showrunners) in the forthcoming Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight.

6 Comments
  1. T o. says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:53 AM

    It was an enjoyable show & made me laugh out loud

  2. ndixit says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:15 AM

    I loved it and it thankfully works well as a mini series. It always felt like a weird for for CBS.

  3. Haz says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:16 AM

    I think the combination of it being to out there for a majority of CBS viewers and the fact the pilot sucked is what hurt it. I will admit I turned off the pilot halfway through but a month later I started to watch it again on Amazon and ended up rally enjoying it. It was one of those shows you had to stick with because it really did get better over time. I will say to me it flowed better when’s I binge watched a few episodes at a time vs watching it weekly. I wish in many ways they could have found a way to make this work for CBS All Access. I am glad that there was some closure for the storylines in the finale, it felt like I had watched a mini series vs a seasonal TV shows.

  4. Kevin says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:17 AM

    They should put the show for CBS All Access.

  5. maltru says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:58 AM

    I absolutely loved Brain Dead. I thought it was clever and smart, and everyone in the cast was so perfect for their roles, so of course it couldn’t last long!

