BrainDead Was 'Probably a Mistake to Do' on a Broadcast Network, Says EP

BrainDead may have been a little too outside the box for CBS.

Speaking to reporters Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, exec producer Robert King was asked what lessons he learned in the wake of the offbeat political dramedy’s demise after just one season.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

“Avoid satire,” he responded with a laugh. “It was a show that was trying to be as weird and anti-network as could be, and it was probably a mistake to do that on a network. But I loved that show.”

The one silver lining of BrainDead‘s cancellation: It freed up him and partner Michelle King to take on a larger role (as showrunners) in the forthcoming Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight.