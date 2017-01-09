Bates Motel First Look: Season 5 Promo Casts Norma as the Ultimate Ice Queen

“Just chillin'” might best describe what Bates Motel’s ill-fated Norma has been doing since last we checked in on her (remains) and son Norman.

In a colorful Season 5 promo dropped Tuesday by A&E, we see that the budding psycho has been keeping up his taxidermy hobby, while “Mother” has continued indulging in her favorite pastimes — watching old movies and cooking up a storm.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

As for Norma’s actual body, Norman has that in cold storage. But not just any old freezer, mind you. The set-up that he’s arranged — and it has to be seen to be believed! — is fit for an ice queen.

As previously reported, the thriller returns for its final season on Monday, Feb. 20 (10/9c).

Press PLAY on the video above to check out Norma’s new digs, then hit the comments with your hopes for how the series will come to an end.