Bates Motel First Look: Season 5 Promo Casts Norma as the Ultimate Ice Queen

“Just chillin'” might best describe what Bates Motel’s ill-fated Norma has been doing since last we checked in on her (remains) and son Norman.
In a colorful Season 5 promo dropped Tuesday by A&E, we see that the budding psycho has been keeping up his taxidermy hobby, while “Mother” has continued indulging in her favorite pastimes — watching old movies and cooking up a storm.
As for Norma’s actual body, Norman has that in cold storage. But not just any old freezer, mind you. The set-up that he’s arranged — and it has to be seen to be believed! — is fit for an ice queen.
As previously reported, the thriller returns for its final season on Monday, Feb. 20 (10/9c).
Press PLAY on the video above to check out Norma’s new digs, then hit the comments with your hopes for how the series will come to an end.
Good promo for the final season. Creepy at the end of the promo. Excited to watch the final season next month!
Love the promo! Especially the blue iced Norma at the end. Sad to see this be the final season.
I love Bates Motel & can’t wait for it to return! As sad as I am about this being the last season, I truly appreciate the show execs telling us that there would only be five seasons. I’ve grown tired of becoming attached to shows & then have them unceremoniously cancelled.
Such a creepy promo. I loved the way the camera moved through the house-good use of tension.
The final season is going to be so crazy. This preview has me so excited! Still can’t believe Norma is dead…but Mother is ready to wreck havoc!
Great trailer that does it’s job in getting us pumped for this last season.
Is it Februsry 20 yet?