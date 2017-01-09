Bates Motel First Look: Season 5 Promo Casts Norma as the Ultimate Ice Queen

“Just chillin'” might best describe what Bates Motel’s ill-fated Norma has been doing since last we checked in on her (remains) and son Norman.

In a colorful Season 5 promo dropped Tuesday by A&E, we see that the budding psycho has been keeping up his taxidermy hobby, while “Mother” has continued indulging in her favorite pastimes — watching old movies and cooking up a storm.

As for Norma’s actual body, Norman has that in cold storage. But not just any old freezer, mind you. The set-up that he’s arranged — and it has to be seen to be believed! — is fit for an ice queen.

As previously reported, the thriller returns for its final season on Monday, Feb. 20 (10/9c).

Press PLAY on the video above to check out Norma’s new digs, then hit the comments with your hopes for how the series will come to an end.

7 Comments
  1. Joey Padron says:
    January 9, 2017 at 2:43 PM

    Good promo for the final season. Creepy at the end of the promo. Excited to watch the final season next month!

  2. Ken says:
    January 9, 2017 at 2:46 PM

    Love the promo! Especially the blue iced Norma at the end. Sad to see this be the final season.

  3. Katrinka says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:11 PM

    I love Bates Motel & can’t wait for it to return! As sad as I am about this being the last season, I truly appreciate the show execs telling us that there would only be five seasons. I’ve grown tired of becoming attached to shows & then have them unceremoniously cancelled.

  4. Angela says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:18 PM

    Such a creepy promo. I loved the way the camera moved through the house-good use of tension.

  5. Matt C. says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:41 PM

    The final season is going to be so crazy. This preview has me so excited! Still can’t believe Norma is dead…but Mother is ready to wreck havoc!

  6. Brian says:
    January 9, 2017 at 5:08 PM

    Great trailer that does it’s job in getting us pumped for this last season.

  7. Lupe says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:16 PM

    Is it Februsry 20 yet?

