The Flash: Keith David to Voice Solovar in Two-Part Grodd Episode

The Flash is heading back to Gorilla City.

An upcoming Grodd story, stretching over Episodes 13 and 14, will feature Keith David as the voice of Solovar, the progressive leader of Gorilla City in the DC Comics canon, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg announced Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

RELATEDSupergirl and The Flash to Battle The Music Meister in Musical Crossover

In the comics lore, Solovar is known for his wisdom and psychic powers and is virtually unchallenged, except by Grodd (voiced on the CW series by David Sobolov).

David’s recent voice work includes Lord Marmoo in Netflix’s Kulipari: An Army of Frogs, Adventure Time‘s Flame King and Once Upon a Time in Wonderland‘s Cheshire Cat. His recent on-camera credits include Greenleaf, Person of Interest, Extant and Enlisted.

RELATEDThe CW Renews The Flash, Supernatural, Crazy Ex and 4 Others

Flash fans, are you excited for Grodd’s return?