Netflix's The Crown Wins Best Drama Series at 2017 Golden Globes

The Crown is officially the best drama on television — or however you watch it — according to the Hollywood Foreign Press.

The Netflix hit took home the award for Best Drama Series during Sunday’s ceremony, besting the likes of Game of Thrones (HBO), Stranger Things (Netflix), This Is Us (NBC) and Westworld (HBO).

“I have an 11-year-old son whose birthday it is today,” began writer/creator/executive producer Peter Morgan. “So thank you for letting me be here.” Morgan then introduced one of his “co-creators,” Stephen Daldry, though he barely got to speak before being played off by (surprisingly loud) music.

The Crown‘s big win came just moments after its star, Claire Foy, took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Earlier this week, TVLine’s Michael Ausiello predicted that NBC’s freshman darling This Is Us would take home the gold, though he acknowledged that the honor should have gone to Thrones.

