Netflix's The Crown Wins Best Drama Series at 2017 Golden Globes

The Crown is officially the best drama on television — or however you watch it — according to the Hollywood Foreign Press.

The Netflix hit took home the award for Best Drama Series during Sunday’s ceremony, besting the likes of Game of Thrones (HBO), Stranger Things (Netflix), This Is Us (NBC) and Westworld (HBO).

“I have an 11-year-old son whose birthday it is today,” began writer/creator/executive producer Peter Morgan. “So thank you for letting me be here.” Morgan then introduced one of his “co-creators,” Stephen Daldry, though he barely got to speak before being played off by (surprisingly loud) music.

The Crown‘s big win came just moments after its star, Claire Foy, took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Earlier this week, TVLine’s Michael Ausiello predicted that NBC’s freshman darling This Is Us would take home the gold, though he acknowledged that the honor should have gone to Thrones.

Watch video of the acceptance speech above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

8 Comments
  1. A. D. says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:18 PM

    This was the least worthy show to win.

    Reply
  2. YestoKylie says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:23 PM

    Was rooting for GoT…but The Crown is good too, have only watched 2 episodes

    Reply
  3. Mitsotakis says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:01 PM

    Over Game of Thrones and Stranger Things? Riight.

    Reply
  4. ninamags says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:49 AM

    This was a fantastic win!!!

    I don’t usually like or root for shows not on regular tv but this show is amazing and beautiful.

    Can’t wait for season 2.

    Reply
  5. Lisa Echerd says:
    January 9, 2017 at 5:01 AM

    While it has impressive production quality, the show is dull as watching paint dry. It doesn’t help that you know what will or won’t happen like the debate over the name of the House of Windsor or where the family will live. Those aren’t really engaging topics to begin with. There is no suspense here. And it is yet another show to have only a few episodes competing in a category that should at least contain shows with 20+ episodes per season.

    Reply
    • jj says:
      January 9, 2017 at 6:11 AM

      The 20+ episode count is becoming quite dated. Even shows on the big 4 networks aren’t necessarily meeting that (how to get away with murder only has 13 per season for example).

      Reply
      • Lisa Echerd says:
        January 9, 2017 at 10:48 AM

        HTGAWM did 16 last year I think and 15 this year. Most major network shows still do 20ish episodes, have to adhere to stricter censoring guidelines and have commercial breaks.

        Reply
  6. MMD says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:16 AM

    Thrilled that The Crown won but still stunned that John Lithgow didn’t win for Winston Churchill.

    Reply
