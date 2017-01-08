Quotes of the Week: Sleepy Hollow, Sherlock, The Bachelor and More

Should old acquaintance be forgot… well, at least Quotes of the Week will still be here.

With a new year (and fresh episodes of your favorite shows) upon us, we’ve resumed our usual round-up of the week’s best TV dialogue.

This time around, we’ve got a religious experience on Sherlock, a Happy Days shout-out on New Girl, a heated debate on Fresh Off the Boat and The Bachelor‘s most controversial statement yet.

Check out the gallery on the right – or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!