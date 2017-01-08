Golden Globes 2017: Jimmy Fallon's Opening Monologue — Grade It!

When in La La Land, why not channel La La Land?
Host Jimmy Fallon opened the 74th annual Golden Globes Sunday with a taped bit in the style of the critically acclaimed Emma Stone/Ryan Gosling musical film, complete with a car-top dance sequence featuring hoofers dressed like characters from nominated TV series (such as Westworld) and movies. Joining Fallon in the festivities were stars such as Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown, Kit Harington, Courtney B. Vance, Ryan Reynolds and the Stranger Things kids.
Friends of Fallon Tina Fey and Justin Timberlake also joined the Tonight Show host in for the five-minute piece, which ended with Fallon and Timberlake dancing among the stars just before he ran out on stage.
Once his live monologue began, Fallon seemed a little ruffled by a faulty teleprompter, but quickly got back on track. He largely stayed away from zingers — unlike last year’s emcee, Ricky Gervais — and stuck with his strength: impressions. His sharpest jabs were reserved for Donald Trump (whose hair, you’ll recall, Fallon famously ruffled during the campaign), and included a reference to the awards ceremony as “one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote” and a Game of Thrones bit that went like this:
“People are wondering what it would have been like if King Joffrey had lived,” Fallon said. “Well, in 12 days, we’re gonna find out.”
And with that, we’ll turn it over to you. Watch the video above, grade Fallon’s cold open and monologue via the poll below, then hit the comments to back up your choice!
Not a great opening
Fell pretty flat
I miss Ricky Gervais.
I bet it worked if you’ve seen LaLa Land, which I’m seeing tomorrow, but it was only meh for me. And Jimmy’s a great singer but his vocals weren’t that great here. I mostly enjoyed seeing his bromance with Timberlake.
As a huge fan of LaLaLand, I thought the opening was AWESOME, but I don’t know how well it reads if you don’t know the context of the movie.
Loved it since I just saw LA LA LAND earlier today!
I like Jimmy, but I thought it was pretty meh. I had seen enough clips of La La Land to know what he was going for. But because I haven’t seen the whole thing, it might’ve not been as funny to me as others who’ve seen the film. But it did make me miss the biting humor of Ricky Gervais or the clever wit of Tina and Amy.
Would have been good except that the sound was awful – couldn’t hear what they were saying
I don’t buy Fallon’s sudden anti-Trump stance one bit.
He’s a sycophant. The trend of the last 8 years will slowly erode after the inauguration and things will begin to swing back into balance again. The winners list from last night already shows it trending.
I can’t stand jimmy Fallon but that was awesome. I love that movie so much.
Not great, but I love Fallon.
I enjoyed this Golden Globes show more than any in several years (probably because there were so many first time winners). I did feel uncomfortable with the bit handed to Sofia Vergara especially since she was introducing the three teenage daughters of Sylvester Stallone. Can’t imagine he and Jennifer Flavin Stallone were pleased with it either!
I’m surprised at how many performers whose work I once admired are now on my no fly list due to their political ignorance. I’ve never been a fan of Streep, so no change there; but I used to like Fallon. His remark about the ceremony being one that still adheres to the popular vote was misinformed. The US has never elected by popular vote. It’s the difference between a democracy [which we aren’t] and a republic [which we have always been]. Ignorant, privileged and vocal is not a good combination for those whose career depends on public approval.