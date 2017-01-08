Golden Globes 2017: Jimmy Fallon's Opening Monologue — Grade It!

When in La La Land, why not channel La La Land?

Host Jimmy Fallon opened the 74th annual Golden Globes Sunday with a taped bit in the style of the critically acclaimed Emma Stone/Ryan Gosling musical film, complete with a car-top dance sequence featuring hoofers dressed like characters from nominated TV series (such as Westworld) and movies. Joining Fallon in the festivities were stars such as Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown, Kit Harington, Courtney B. Vance, Ryan Reynolds and the Stranger Things kids.

Friends of Fallon Tina Fey and Justin Timberlake also joined the Tonight Show host in for the five-minute piece, which ended with Fallon and Timberlake dancing among the stars just before he ran out on stage.

Once his live monologue began, Fallon seemed a little ruffled by a faulty teleprompter, but quickly got back on track. He largely stayed away from zingers — unlike last year’s emcee, Ricky Gervais — and stuck with his strength: impressions. His sharpest jabs were reserved for Donald Trump (whose hair, you’ll recall, Fallon famously ruffled during the campaign), and included a reference to the awards ceremony as “one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote” and a Game of Thrones bit that went like this:

“People are wondering what it would have been like if King Joffrey had lived,” Fallon said. “Well, in 12 days, we’re gonna find out.”

And with that, we’ll turn it over to you. Watch the video above, grade Fallon’s cold open and monologue via the poll below, then hit the comments to back up your choice!