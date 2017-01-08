Tracee Ellis Ross Wins Best Actress in a Comedy Series at 2017 Golden Globes

Don’t be mistaken: There was nothing funny about this year’s race for Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the Golden Globes.

Honestly, all five nominees — Rachel Bloom (The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (HBO’s Veep), Gina Rodriguez (The CW’s Jane the Virgin), Sarah Jessica Parker (HBO’s Divorce), Issa Rae (HBO’s Insecure) and Tracee Ellis Ross (ABC’s black-ish) — deserved to take home at least a piece of a Golden Globe this Sunday. But this isn’t Mean Girls, so there was no Cady Heron to bravely break apart the statue and scatter its pieces throughout the audience.

In the end, Ross was honored for her work as Dr. Rainbow Johnson.

“It’s my first time here, guys,” Ross began after hitting the stage. “It’s a nice room, I like it. This is for all of the women of color — and colorful people — whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important. I see you, we see you. It’s an honor to be on this show to continue expanding the way we are seen and known.”

Watch video of Ross’ acceptance speech above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on her big win below.

8 Comments
  1. Mimi says:
    January 8, 2017 at 5:36 PM

    Yay!!! I love her in this show!

    Reply
  2. Kate says:
    January 8, 2017 at 6:00 PM

    YES!

    Reply
  3. Raul J says:
    January 8, 2017 at 6:13 PM

    Such a shame ABC tainted this show by using a promo for it to once again paint Donald Trump voters as racist during last nights NFL playoff games. So sadly predictable.

    Reply
  4. YestoKylie says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:30 PM

    Very well deserved….Black-ish gets better with every season. Love it!

    Reply
  5. James says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:59 PM

    Justice for…GIRLFRIENDS!

    Reply
  6. Mitsotakis says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:03 PM

    JLD totally robbed. Guess they HAVE to give one to broadcast TV.

    Reply
  7. Love says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:24 PM

    Love that she won! She’s great in Black-ish. Wanted Anthony to win also. Love the show!

    Reply
