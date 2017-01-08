FX's Atlanta Wins Best Comedy Series at the 2017 Golden Globes

A refreshingly diverse crop of shows rounded out this year’s Golden Globe nominees for Best Comedy Series — but only one could emerge victorious during Sunday’s ceremony.

FX’s Atlanta took home the gold, beating ABC’s black-ish, Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon’s Transparent and HBO’s Veep.

“This is incredible,” Donald Glover began. “Thank you to FX. I really want to hank the beautiful amazing actors and actresses — they are amazing. … I want to thank Atlanta and all the black folks in Atlanta just for being alive and doing amazing and being amazing people. I couldn’t be here without Atlanta.”

Watch video of Glover’s acceptance speech above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Atlanta‘s big win below.

4 Comments
  1. Tom says:
    January 8, 2017 at 6:18 PM

    I show I watch actually won! And its a comedy that actually produces laughs. Now if only Brian ‘Paper Boi” Henry would get some recognition, that guy is carrying the show.

    Reply
  2. SG says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:14 PM

    Alright, Gambino is a mastermind…

    Reply
  3. Mitsotakis says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:00 PM

    Shouldn’t the “comedy” award go to a funny show?

    Reply
  4. Jim says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:18 PM

    Real dearth of quality comedy on television these days. Except Atlanta. Hilarious and fairly original. Well deserved.

    Reply
