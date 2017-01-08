Golden Globes 2017: The Best, Worst, Weirdest and Funniest Moments

We laughed. We cried. We wondered if Hidden Figures had actually changed its title to Hidden Fences.

This was all part of the viewing experience for the 74th Golden Globes, held Sunday night on NBC.

But regardless of who went home with a statuette, we took notice of some other winning (and losing) moments during the broadcast.

From the sentimental (hi, Tracee Ellis Ross!) to the goofy (Stranger Things‘ Barb is alive!) to the just-plain-weird (wait, who kissed?!), we’ve whittled down the Jimmy Fallon-hosted ceremony to 11 highlights and lowlights.

