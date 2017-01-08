Golden Globes 2017
Golden Globes 2017: The Best, Worst, Weirdest and Funniest Moments

We laughed. We cried. We wondered if Hidden Figures had actually changed its title to Hidden Fences.

This was all part of the viewing experience for the 74th Golden Globes, held Sunday night on NBC.

But regardless of who went home with a statuette, we took notice of some other winning (and losing) moments during the broadcast. 

Golden Globes 2017: Best and Worst Moments
From the sentimental (hi, Tracee Ellis Ross!) to the goofy (Stranger Things‘ Barb is alive!) to the just-plain-weird (wait, who kissed?!), we’ve whittled down the Jimmy Fallon-hosted ceremony to 11 highlights and lowlights.

Check out the gallery on the right for our recap of the evening — or click here for direct access — then leave a comment with the moments that stuck out to you!

13 Comments
  1. Haz says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:14 PM

    The Globes airing on NBC and Quantico being on life support had a lot to do with them not mentioning it during Chopras’ introduction.

    Reply
    • Patrick says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:56 AM

      It’s not on life support anymore. It is being kept alive by extraordinary means, and won’t be back next year. I’m truly sorry for all its fans. I watched most of last year, but eventually even I bailed. I wondered how it’s premise would last over multiple years, and I think the answer is “not well.” I’m sure Chopra was consulted about how she wanted to be inro’d, and I guess she chose the Baywatch reference.

      Reply
  2. Brian says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:30 PM

    Couldn’t help but cringe when Michael Keaton also said Hidden Fences.

    Reply
    • GregJ. says:
      January 9, 2017 at 9:30 AM

      I agree, annoying. I was to see and hear Goldie Hawn. I thought it was a funny bit can’t wait see her acting again! Mrs. Streep no words spoken very well LOVE her. Tracee it’s about time loved her on “Girlfriends” love her in “Black-ish” long over do!

      Reply
    • Juke says:
      January 9, 2017 at 10:19 AM

      Me, too. Everybody seemed to be lambasting the Bush girl for the same mistake but not Michael Keaton. I suppose she was sober and he was really lit at that point, but still…

      Reply
  3. nabocane says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:43 PM

    I’d do Amy Shumer at the 50-yard line during the Super Bowl halftime show. Sexiest woman in show business right now, IMO.

    Reply
  4. CK3 says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:16 PM

    Amy Schumer also did an awkward and terrible bit with Jennifer Lawrence at the globes when they were writing a film together. I think she is funny, but I don’t think she is funny 24/7. I would have loved to see Donald Glover and Issa Rae do a bit instead. There are just better, imo, up and coming comedians with shows that could be featured instead of letting Schumer tank again.

    Reply
  5. Sara says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:20 PM

    SpideyPool just became real…!

    Reply
  6. Raul J says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:58 PM

    Best moment: watching how unhinged Meryl Streep has become over the Trump presidency. I knew the left has become deranged but Meryl seems to have gone bananas.

    Reply
  7. TV Gord says:
    January 8, 2017 at 11:10 PM

    Goldie has been doing that befuddled reading from the ‘prompter since the days of Laugh-In, so she has it down to such a fine art, younger people can’t tell whether she’s acting or messing up.

    Reply
  8. Alison says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:07 AM

    Was there an “In Memorium” segment? I saw it for Reynolds and Fisher, but did they do one for everyone else?

    Reply
    • BickerBake says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:00 AM

      No, they did not. There was some lame comment about time, but I think it was disgraceful to not include a full segment. The Mother-Daughter tribute was nice, but it was wrong and in bad taste to exclude everyone else in entertainment we lost last year. Just my 2 cents.

      Reply
