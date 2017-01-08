Donald Glover Wins Best Actor in a Comedy Series at 2017 Golden Globes

By /

Some of the funniest fellas in primetime — and on streaming services — clashed Sunday at the Golden Globes.

RELATEDGolden Globe Awards: Complete Winners List

But it was Atlanta‘s Donald Glover who took home the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, beating out competitors like Anthony Anderson (ABC’s black-ish), Gael García Bernal (Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle), Nick Nolte (EPIX’s Graves) and Jeffrey Tambor (Amazon’s Transparent).

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Biggest Snubs
Golden Globe Snubs 2017 Launch Gallery

After thanking his cast for being “beautiful people and my best friends,” Glover shared a little anecdote from his childhood:

“I grew up in a house where magic wasn’t allowed,” he said, “so everybody in here is magical to me. Every time I saw a movie … I realized that magic is from people. We’re the ones who kind of, in a weird way, lie to children so they do stuff they never thought was possible. … I want to say thank you to my son and the mother of my son for making me believe in people again.”

RELATEDTracee Ellis Ross Wins Best Actress in a Comedy Series at 2017 Golden Globes

Glover’s win came just hours after his FX hit won a Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series. Watch video of his acceptance speech above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on his win below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 Comments
  1. Riana says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:54 PM

    Dong lover did it!

    Reply
  2. Litz says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:57 PM

    Well deserved!

    Reply
  3. Mitsotakis says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:58 PM

    “Comedy” award to a non-funny show. Typical.

    Reply
    • Tom says:
      January 8, 2017 at 8:51 PM

      I think the show was funny in several parts, but I’d agree with you on Glover himself, as hes doing this depressed sad sack thing the whole time. Its like he took Troy from that one episode of Community where he had to tell Abed to grow up, and then turned that into a character.

      Reply
  4. Joey Padron says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:27 PM

    Happy he won! Good speech he give.

    Reply
  5. Walkie says:
    January 9, 2017 at 5:45 AM

    He’s a very odd dude.

    Reply
See More Comments
 