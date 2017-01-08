Donald Glover Wins Best Actor in a Comedy Series at 2017 Golden Globes

Some of the funniest fellas in primetime — and on streaming services — clashed Sunday at the Golden Globes.

But it was Atlanta‘s Donald Glover who took home the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, beating out competitors like Anthony Anderson (ABC’s black-ish), Gael García Bernal (Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle), Nick Nolte (EPIX’s Graves) and Jeffrey Tambor (Amazon’s Transparent).

After thanking his cast for being “beautiful people and my best friends,” Glover shared a little anecdote from his childhood:

“I grew up in a house where magic wasn’t allowed,” he said, “so everybody in here is magical to me. Every time I saw a movie … I realized that magic is from people. We’re the ones who kind of, in a weird way, lie to children so they do stuff they never thought was possible. … I want to say thank you to my son and the mother of my son for making me believe in people again.”

Glover’s win came just hours after his FX hit won a Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series. Watch video of his acceptance speech above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on his win below.