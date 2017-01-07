PaleyFest 2017 Unveils Full Lineup: Grey's, Walking Dead, PLL and More

Is your March free, TV fans? Good, because PaleyFest has a lot of things to fill up your calendar.
The annual TV festival — slated for March 17-26 at L.A.’s Dolby Theatre — has released their full 2017 panel lineup, and it kicks off in bloody good fashion with AMC’s zombie hit The Walking Dead. For those who haven’t been, PaleyFest panels feature a discussion with the casts and producers of today’s hit shows, including questions from the audience.
More just-announced highlights: ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (March 19); the final seasons of Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars (March 25) and BBC America’s Orphan Black (March 23); and a “Super Hero” event (March 18) featuring the stars of The CW’s DC Comics dramas. (PaleyFest previously announced panels for Westworld, This Is Us and American Horror Story: Roanoke.)
Here’s the full slate:
March 17 — The Walking Dead
March 18 — The CW’s “Super Hero” Event; This Is Us
March 19 — Grey’s Anatomy
March 21 — NCIS: Los Angeles
March 22 — The Late, Late Show With James Corden
March 23 — Orphan Black
March 24 — Bob’s Burgers
March 25 — Pretty Little Liars; Westworld
March 26 — Scandal; American Horror Story: Roanoke
Tickets go on sale next week; check the official PaleyFest site for details. But if you can’t make it all the way to Hollywood, Hulu (the official media sponsor of PaleyFest) will be streaming clips and archived panels from this year’s festival as well.
If you could pick just one PaleyFest 2017 panel to attend (just one!), which one would it be? Make your choice in the comments.
Watch for the greys panel they will send in characters that are not as important and useless like Jo, Deluca and Ben. How about they send in Ellen, Jesse , Sarah and Justin, those characters and their Storylines are MUCH more interestingly and likeable then someone like Jo( Camilla cannot act really baffles me how she’s was cast on the show an so paired with one of the actors on TV).
I have to agree to an extent. I hope that an effort is made to make sure that the actors who have been there longer (Justin, Chandra, Jessica, Sarah, Jesse, James, etc) are able to go. Ellen will go no matter what, so no worries there.
Agree so much. I really wanna see actors that are relevant and that people care about. Pretty sure Ellen will be there. Other than her, I really want Jesse, Sarah, Caterina and Justin to be there. We don’t see them much greys interviews and I’d love to see them on a panel answering fan questions. Don’t mind camilla either tbh.
Well, Camilla (Jo) will likely be really pregnant by March 17 – she was about three months or early four months on Halloween – she she’d be about eight months PG.
YAY!
This Is Us-best new show on television!
Notice that Th Big Bang Theory panel is not scheduled. Is this an omen that it will not be renewed or they are not ready to announce anything as yet
The Walking dead
It’s a Sophie’s Choice between Bob’s Burgers and Westworld. Under penalty of my television viewing being taken away from me forever if I don’t choose – I’m seeing Bob’s Burgers.