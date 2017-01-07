PaleyFest 2017 Unveils Full Lineup: Grey's, Walking Dead, PLL and More

Is your March free, TV fans? Good, because PaleyFest has a lot of things to fill up your calendar.

The annual TV festival — slated for March 17-26 at L.A.’s Dolby Theatre — has released their full 2017 panel lineup, and it kicks off in bloody good fashion with AMC’s zombie hit The Walking Dead. For those who haven’t been, PaleyFest panels feature a discussion with the casts and producers of today’s hit shows, including questions from the audience.

More just-announced highlights: ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (March 19); the final seasons of Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars (March 25) and BBC America’s Orphan Black (March 23); and a “Super Hero” event (March 18) featuring the stars of The CW’s DC Comics dramas. (PaleyFest previously announced panels for Westworld, This Is Us and American Horror Story: Roanoke.)

Here’s the full slate:

March 17 — The Walking Dead

March 18 — The CW’s “Super Hero” Event; This Is Us

March 19 — Grey’s Anatomy

March 21 — NCIS: Los Angeles

March 22 — The Late, Late Show With James Corden

March 23 — Orphan Black

March 24 — Bob’s Burgers

March 25 — Pretty Little Liars; Westworld

March 26 — Scandal; American Horror Story: Roanoke

Tickets go on sale next week; check the official PaleyFest site for details. But if you can’t make it all the way to Hollywood, Hulu (the official media sponsor of PaleyFest) will be streaming clips and archived panels from this year’s festival as well.

If you could pick just one PaleyFest 2017 panel to attend (just one!), which one would it be? Make your choice in the comments.