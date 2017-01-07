Golden Girls Hulu
Courtesy of Hulu

The Golden Girls Coming to Hulu

The Golden Girls are set to make their streaming debut on Hulu, it was announced on Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena.

The popular sitcom’s complete library will be available to stream, all in one place, starting Monday, Feb. 13 — aka “Galentine’s Day.”

Golden Girls ran from 1985 to 1992 on NBC, amassing 11 total Emmy Awards, including one apiece for leads Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

Hulu also announced at TCA that it had closed a deal to stream ABC’s black-ish, while renewing its deals to host Desperate Housewives, Private Practice and Body of Proof.

7 Comments
  1. kmw says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:43 AM

    That’s great. They are still so funny

  2. kirads09 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:46 AM

    Well, you can still catch Golden Girls reruns on a lot of those “retro” networks. Now I personally want Hulu, Amazon or Netflix to give us the complete Caroline In The City series to stream. I loved that show and notoriously ABSENT.

  3. Gary Michael says:
    January 7, 2017 at 11:18 AM

    I hope that they also gives us the two Golden Girls Spinoffs–Empty Nest and Nurses so the crossovers episodes makes sense.

  4. Haz says:
    January 7, 2017 at 11:37 AM

    Hulu just keeps getting better as Netflix gets worse. In terms of original movies and TV Netflix is very hit or miss, and just in the past few months they have lost Chuck and Psych, while Hulu and Amazon keep adding original and older content. Honestly if you look at what’s coming and going on each streaming service Netflix is adding less and getting rid of more monthly while other services are doing the exact opposite.

  5. readenreply says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:40 PM

    I still have cable. GG is currently running on channels 33, 42, 108, and 179. Seriously.
    Pretty much the same with Rosanne.

  6. Cassie says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:03 PM

    I hope they’re the full episodes and not the cut and edited ones on TVLand and Hallmark. :/

