The Golden Girls Coming to Hulu

The Golden Girls are set to make their streaming debut on Hulu, it was announced on Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena.

The popular sitcom’s complete library will be available to stream, all in one place, starting Monday, Feb. 13 — aka “Galentine’s Day.”

Golden Girls ran from 1985 to 1992 on NBC, amassing 11 total Emmy Awards, including one apiece for leads Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

Hulu also announced at TCA that it had closed a deal to stream ABC’s black-ish, while renewing its deals to host Desperate Housewives, Private Practice and Body of Proof.