The Golden Girls Coming to Hulu

The Golden Girls are set to make their streaming debut on Hulu, it was announced on Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena.
The popular sitcom’s complete library will be available to stream, all in one place, starting Monday, Feb. 13 — aka “Galentine’s Day.”
Golden Girls ran from 1985 to 1992 on NBC, amassing 11 total Emmy Awards, including one apiece for leads Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.
Hulu also announced at TCA that it had closed a deal to stream ABC’s black-ish, while renewing its deals to host Desperate Housewives, Private Practice and Body of Proof.
That’s great. They are still so funny
Well, you can still catch Golden Girls reruns on a lot of those “retro” networks. Now I personally want Hulu, Amazon or Netflix to give us the complete Caroline In The City series to stream. I loved that show and notoriously ABSENT.
Yes! I binged the entire series on YouTube! Such a forgotten gem.
I hope that they also gives us the two Golden Girls Spinoffs–Empty Nest and Nurses so the crossovers episodes makes sense.
Hulu just keeps getting better as Netflix gets worse. In terms of original movies and TV Netflix is very hit or miss, and just in the past few months they have lost Chuck and Psych, while Hulu and Amazon keep adding original and older content. Honestly if you look at what’s coming and going on each streaming service Netflix is adding less and getting rid of more monthly while other services are doing the exact opposite.
I still have cable. GG is currently running on channels 33, 42, 108, and 179. Seriously.
Pretty much the same with Rosanne.
I hope they’re the full episodes and not the cut and edited ones on TVLand and Hallmark. :/