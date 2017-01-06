Exclusive

Sun Records Trailer: Elvis, Johnny Cash and More Legends Are Born on CMT

Chad Michael Murray is feeling (and making!) the music in a new trailer for CMT’s Sun Records.

Premiering Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c, the drama stars Murray (One Tree Hill, Agent Carter) as real-life music producer Sam Phillips, the man responsible for setting rockers like Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash on their respective paths to superstardom.

Set in Memphis during the early days of the Civil Rights Movement, Sun Records “tells the untold story of nothing less than the birth of rock ‘n’ roll.” Additional faces you can expect to see include: newcomer Drake Milligan as Presley, Billy Gardell (Mike & Molly) as Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’ manager; Trevor Donovan (90210) as singer Eddy Arnold; and Kevin Fonteyne (Melissa & Joey) as Cash.

Hit PLAY on TVLine’s exclusive first look at the new trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you give Sun Records a spin?

5 Comments
  1. Gena says:
    January 6, 2017 at 8:32 AM

    “Stay away, Dewey! You don’t want no part of this [drug]!” :D

    Seriously, though, while it does sort of look like ‘Walk the Line: The Series,’ it might be interesting to see how it could dig into not just the music, the musicians’ personal lives and possibly the business, but also some of the surrounding historical context…

    Reply
  2. Steven says:
    January 6, 2017 at 11:37 AM

    Chad’s Elvis looks like David Duchovny

    Reply
  3. Steven says:
    January 6, 2017 at 11:44 AM

    The guy playing Elvis looks like David Duchovny.

    Reply
  4. Linda Correia says:
    January 6, 2017 at 11:55 AM

    Hope it is not fake, like the scene Elvis arguing with his dad, Elvis took care of his parents, none of these gies around now !

    Reply
  5. Harriette says:
    January 6, 2017 at 7:31 PM

    WOW!! Can’t wait to see anything about The King! Looking forward to this series

    Reply
