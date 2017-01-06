Sun Records Trailer: Elvis, Johnny Cash and More Legends Are Born on CMT

Chad Michael Murray is feeling (and making!) the music in a new trailer for CMT’s Sun Records.

Premiering Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c, the drama stars Murray (One Tree Hill, Agent Carter) as real-life music producer Sam Phillips, the man responsible for setting rockers like Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash on their respective paths to superstardom.

Set in Memphis during the early days of the Civil Rights Movement, Sun Records “tells the untold story of nothing less than the birth of rock ‘n’ roll.” Additional faces you can expect to see include: newcomer Drake Milligan as Presley, Billy Gardell (Mike & Molly) as Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’ manager; Trevor Donovan (90210) as singer Eddy Arnold; and Kevin Fonteyne (Melissa & Joey) as Cash.

Hit PLAY on TVLine’s exclusive first look at the new trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you give Sun Records a spin?