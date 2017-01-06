Shark Tank Video: A Purr-fect Pitch?

Things get a little hairy — or maybe we should say furry? — in the Shark Tank this week, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at a pitch that leaves the sharks groaning, face-palming and yelling, “You’re joking!”

Allow us to introduce you to PDX Pet Design’s Licki Brush, the grooming tool that permits cat owners to clean their pets with their mouths. (Yep, you read that right.)

“They’re freaks!” Daymond John yells as two entrepreneurs attempts to make a case for funding their deeply strange product. Meanwhile, Mark Cuban looks like he’d rather be anywhere else, and Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary expresses concern over the mental well-being of the pitching pair’s pet, Chestnut.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the fur fly, then hit the comments: Would you back Licki Brush if you were one of the sharks?