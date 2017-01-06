TVLine Items: Once Princess Returns, Netflix's Frontier Trailer and More

Once Upon a Time is betting on princess power to overcome Emma’s latest obstacle.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher will reprise her role as Ariel, aka the Little Mermaid, on the ABC series this spring, in an episode that finds her joining forces with Princess Jasmine, EW.com reports.

“[Ariel and Jasmine] join Hook on an adventure as he and Emma face a daunting challenge that requires a big-time princess team-up,” executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis tell the site.

Once Upon a Time resumes Season 6 in March.

* Musician Billy Joel will make his first-ever appearance on CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday, Jan. 9.

Billy will be making his first-ever appearance on the @colbertlateshow this Monday, Jan. 9th! The show airs at 11:35pm ET on @CBS. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/wgkYbKRmRC — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) January 6, 2017

* Jim Sturgess (Feed the Beast) will star in the Hulu drama Hard Sun, per The Hollywood Reporter. Created by Neil Cross (Luther), the series follows two detectives (Sturgess and British actress Agyness Deyn) who seek to enforce the law and protect their loved ones in a world that every day slips closer to certain destruction.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the six-episode drama Frontier, starring Jason Momoa. The series, premiering Jan. 20, centers around warring factions vying for control of the fur trade in 1700s Canada.