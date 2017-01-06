Kirsten Dunst to EP and Star in Dark 1990s-Set Comedy for AMC

Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst‘s next small-screen venture will find her conquering the ’90s.

The actress, fresh off an award-winning turn on FX’s Fargo, will executive-produce and star in the 1990s-set AMC dark comedy series On Becoming a God in Central Florida, our sister site Deadline reports.

Dunst will play widowed water park employee Krystal Gill, who “lies, schemes, and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise — the cultish, flag-waving, multi-billion dollar pyramid scheme that drove her to ruin in the first place.”

Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky will write and executive-produce, along with Dunst, Yorgo Lanthimos, George Clooney and Grant Heslov.

Will you watch Dunst claw her way back to the top, ’90s-style? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the project below.

4 Comments
  1. Ryan says:
    January 6, 2017 at 2:47 PM

    I will definitely watch! I was blown away by her Fargo performance.

    Reply
  2. Guest says:
    January 6, 2017 at 4:05 PM

    Sounds great and with Yorgo Lanthimos of The Lobster and Dogtooth… even better!

    Reply
  3. Tony Lang says:
    January 6, 2017 at 4:39 PM

    There was a great, GREAT 1990s show not that long ago. It was called Hindsight. It got cancelled by VH1 after one season even though they had previously renewed it. F**k VH1.

    Reply
