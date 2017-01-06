Grimm Season 6 Premiere Recap: Between a Stick and a Hard Place

Grimm really lives up to its name in the Season 6 premiere, an episode in which the series’ title also can be applied to:
* Nick’s chances of surviving the next 24 hours
* Eve’s potential for getting her hexenbiest powers back
* Adalind’s future, stuck in the mansion with a fuming Renard
* Bud’s ability to experience a siege by Portland PD without needing Tums and/or a new pair of underwear
Read on to see how the Scoobies fare in “Fugitive.”
WAIT, WHAT JUST HAPPENED? | We pick up exactly where the Season 5 premiere left off: With Nick and Renard staring at each other in confusion over Bonaparte’s corpse, neither quite sure what just happened. “I guess I should thank you,” Nick says to his boss, but it soon becomes clear that the new mayor didn’t have a sudden change of heart at the most opportune of times.
As Renard runs out and tries to figure out what the heck is going on, the rest of the gang is scrambling around in the tunnels below the loft. Monroe and Rosalee find a way out and are going back to tell everyone when Rosalee suddenly decides she doesn’t want to say anything about the pregnancy just yet, because things are so terrible. Elsewhere, Eve still can’t woge, tearfully telling Trubel that “something’s in the way” of her being able to work her mojo. Everyone meets up and fears that Black Claw has followed them down into the passages, but it turns out it’s just Nick. (Good thing Trubel stops before her knife makes contact with his throat, eh?)
The gang is shocked to see all of the dead bodies littering the loft; Eve wants to know how Nick healed her, and so he hesitantly lets her in on the secret of The Stick. Then, a hasty corpse-removal plan is made — including the dudes Trubel offed at the Spice Shop — and everyone goes their separate ways.
PUBLIC ENEMY NO. 1 | Back at the mansion, Renard’s still in shock as he tells a relieved Adalind that Nick is alive and Bonaparte is toast. But his mental fog soon burns away, leaving a lot of anger behind; Sean wakes up a Black Claw-sympathetic judge and gets a ton of search warrants, because he’s planning on pinning Bonaparte’s murder on Burkhardt.
And so begins a massive manhunt for the dashing detective, complete with a shoot-to-kill order for all Portland cops. This doesn’t sit right with Officer Franco, who fills Wu and Hank in on all the madness and later proves to be a huge help to Nick and his friends. But more on that in a minute, because first we’ve got to deal with the fact that Renard is having visions — blood on his hands, Franco bleeding and telling him, “You chose the wrong side, Sean” — that indicate he’s perhaps not as comfortable with his recent choices as he’d have us believe.
STICK IT TO ME | After a call from Adalind, Nick makes his way to the mansion to plant the most passionate, aren’t-we-glad-I’m-not-dead-iest kiss on her that we’ve ever seen. Seriously, I can’t remember a time when they’ve both seemed so equally into each other. It’s nice. But this is Grimm, so the moment passes in a heartbeat. He hugs Kelly. He becomes aware of the cursed engagement ring she’s wearing. He tells her she has to stay put. Then they (hawtly) kiss again, and Burkhardt out!
Meanwhile, one of the dead bodies at the Spice Shop grabs Eve’s arm and won’t let go. Her eyes turn black and things look bad, but then Rosalee realizes that the Hexenbiest Formerly Known as Juliette is experiencing a death grip, or a mystical way for someone afraid of going to Hell to try to grab a pure soul to barter with in the afterlife. The solution? Hacking off the guy’s hand. Trubel theorizes that maybe getting Stick’d had a side effect of cleaning up Eve’s soul.
Anyway, the experience left Eve with the ability to see patterns on the Stick’s cloth that no one else can see. And they happen to be the same symbols that were on the dead guy’s face during Eve’s death-grip vision. When everyone eventually regroups — at Bud’s refrigerator repair shop, which becomes the only safe place after Renard amps up his APB — Eve suggests that Nick shouldn’t carry the stick with him all the time. But she says it in such an odd, eerie way… I don’t know that I’d heed her advice, all things considered.
DEEP FREEZE | But it doesn’t matter much right now, anyway, because the police have tracked Nick to Bud’s despite his friends’ best attempts at subterfuge. Just as Bud and Monroe try one last thing to outsmart the Portland PD — loading a huge freezer onto Bud’s truck, to make the cops think that they’re getting Nick out that way — a whole lot of SWAT officers roll up on the shop, with Renard’s SUV right in the thick of it.
Eve tries to woge again. Doesn’t work. Womp-womp.
Outside the shop, a SWAT team member tells Renard that everyone is in position. His response: “Take them down.”
Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the season premiere? Grade the episode via the poll below, then hit the comments to back up your choice.
Welcome back, Grimm! That episode was everything I wanted a Grimm episode to be.
You can say that again for me the best syfy show to ever come out of NBC ……will really miss this awesome cast and team.
Yea it was everything I hoped for as well
Sigh…. The beginning of the end.
Nadalind kiss was the best part of Grimm for me.
Love Nick and Adalind together…..Just hope they don’t kill her off, really want those two together at the end!
Yea right there with you I’m shipping them forever and that kiss I don’t care if Juliet is back I think he’s already made his choice
Amen! Amen! Nick and Adalind to the end! (Please!)
I’m crying just reading this recap. I’ve never hated a network as much as I hate NBC!
That was awesome. I’m really going to miss this show.
Me too and that is saying a lot because there aren’t many shows on TV that I like any more. I like detective shows and Grimm gives it an added twist with the supernatural happenings.
This show has always performed in the ratings for this network. What do they get for that: cancellation.
Tonight’s episode was a pure delight to watch. I have missed Grimm. Watching this cast work together is such a treat.
I hope some other network or cable channel picks up this amazing show.
It’s not canceled if it is ending though. And the show was given advanced notice in order toprepare ahead of time.
Thank god, Grimm is finally back. I’m really curious what is going to be the origin of the healing stick.
Yea me to a theory I like is that it’s part of mosis staff
Grimm is my favorite show! I’m excited to see the next episodes. Love each and every character.
Grimm’s return is the epitome of bittersweet, so happy it’s back, so sad it will soon end! I agree with Barbie’s feelings towards NBC, once Grimm is gone I will have exactly one program I watch one their network, and I’m sure it will probably be dead by the end of the year since it isn’t a Shonda piece or a reality show and they seem to have no interest in anything else. So sad to lose one of the few great sci-fi/fantasy shows left on network television. Would love another, better (probably non- network) channel to pick them up!
I am happy for Grimm’s return but the am also, sadden knowing that these will be the final episodes that I will be watching. 😞😞😞
I really hate thinking this is the last season. It has been a series that you can just simply enjoy. You love the characters and the villains.
You see animal personalities in all you meet on the street so this show was not a stretch for me to understand the concept
It’s so good to see more of the Scooby gang of Grimm. It was a long long wait, but Grimm is back and we are hooked.
Hay every one I’m sad Grimms ending to but let’s be glad they’ve planned it out were actually going to get a proper end of one of our favourite shows instead of it just being canseld and ending on a cliff hanger
That premiere was on fire. Even though I’m sad it’s ending and with a shortened season, I’m glad they know ahead of time so they can pump out some kicka$$ episodes like this one.
The premiere made me even more sad the show is ending. I will be interested to see how this all plays out though.
Bud was sorely missed last season. It’s great to see him again.
Grimm has always been a joy to me, and I had really looked forward to its coming back. I love that the cast works so well together, too! I’m very thankful that even though I will miss the show, that it’s writers have been provided enough time to end the stories well.
I didn’t particularly love vet Juliet. However, Eve – I like a lot! I’m just sad we won’t get to see much of Monroe and Rosalie being parents! Monroe and the Terrible Twos! :-)
The only show I watch on NBC is Grimm. I’m going to miss it. Shame the network has NO imagination…
So they’re gonna repeat or is it three-peat that body switch spell with the hat thingie as a;plot point again this season?!? Haven’t they learned by now that no good ever comes from that! How original….All the same it was a tense premiere. I wonder if Diana will be able to tell who’s her real Dad then try to kill Nick as she loves to get rid of any perceived threat to her family. I also wonder how powerful Kelly will become given his parentage. Hope everything gets nicely tied up by the series finale. I mean they did have advance notice from NBC.
O to the MG. The first 10 minutes was jumping and heart-stopping. I LOVE the new season. It’s happening and it’s on like donkey kong. But here’s a flaw in the storyline: if the stick can “clean” your soul, why don’t they use it on Renard? And I love seeing Wu and Franco playing a more central role. They are so cute and so bad-thumpin’. I can’t even see how this is going to develop. Usually, I can see a glimmer of it, but I just don’t know here. I’m hoping the finale will be to see ALL the Grimms in the world coming to Portland for a show down.
Oh my god. This was such a great episode. It opened with a heart stopping scene. I can’t wait for the rest of the episodes. I can’t even tell how it will end. Usually I can catch a glimmer but not now. I hope the last episodes ends with Nick returning back to Portland with a whole pack of Grimms. I mean from all over the world.