Ratings: Big Bang and Mom Hit Highs, The Blacklist Returns to Lows

The Big Bang Theory this week delivered 16.7 million total viewers and a 3.6 demo rating, hitting a season high in audience and scoring its best Thursday demo number of the season.

Leading out of that, The Great Indoors (9.7 mil/1.9) drew its best audience of the season and a best-since-premiere rating. Mom (8.5 mil/1.7) hit season highs, Life in Pieces (6.7 mil/1.4) ticked up and Pure Genius (5.3 mil/0.8) dipped to tie its Thursday low.

Over on NBC, Superstore (4.5 mil/12.) returned steady, while The Good Place (3.6 mil/1.0) was down two tenths from its fall finale. Chicago Med (6.2 mil/1.2) and The Blacklist (5.2 mil/1.0) each slipped two tenths after the 8-week break, with the latter hitting series lows in the demo and total audience.

Leading out of The Great American Baking Show (5 mil/1.0), which drew its most watched episode ever, ABC’s Menendez Brothers special did 7 mil and a 1.6.

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen (3.7 mil/1.2) was up two tenths.

