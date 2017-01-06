the-blacklist-season-4-episode-9
Courtesy of NBC

Ratings: Big Bang and Mom Hit Highs, The Blacklist Returns to Lows

By /

The Big Bang Theory this week delivered 16.7 million total viewers and a 3.6 demo rating, hitting a season high in audience and scoring its best Thursday demo number of the season.

Leading out of that, The Great Indoors (9.7 mil/1.9) drew its best audience of the season and a best-since-premiere rating. Mom (8.5 mil/1.7) hit season highs, Life in Pieces (6.7 mil/1.4) ticked up and Pure Genius (5.3 mil/0.8) dipped to tie its Thursday low.

Over on NBC, Superstore (4.5 mil/12.) returned steady, while The Good Place (3.6 mil/1.0) was down two tenths from its fall finale. Chicago Med (6.2 mil/1.2) and The Blacklist (5.2 mil/1.0) each slipped two tenths after the 8-week break, with the latter hitting series lows in the demo and total audience.

Leading out of The Great American Baking Show (5 mil/1.0), which drew its most watched episode ever, ABC’s Menendez Brothers special did 7 mil and a 1.6.

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen (3.7 mil/1.2) was up two tenths.

13 Comments
  1. Kevin says:
    January 6, 2017 at 11:05 AM

    Bad news continues for Pure Genius :-(

    Reply
  2. Coop says:
    January 6, 2017 at 11:28 AM

    If this ends up being the end for The Blacklist I hope they’ve built a solid final arc. I’m still a few of episodes behind. The big thing it has going for it is that generally you wouldn’t want to cancel the original when starting up a spinoff. Also, I’ve read previously that they make some really good money via Netflix streaming.

    Reply
    • Walkie says:
      January 6, 2017 at 11:55 AM

      Agreed. It sure looks like this will be the last half season. I’m hopeful they have planned for this and can give us a great final episode that ties things up.

      Reply
  3. kmw says:
    January 6, 2017 at 11:37 AM

    Good for CBS but obviously no one stuck around for Pure Genius last night. Not good for most of NBC and they didn’t even have Shonda’s shows to go up against. FOX should consider last night a bright spot. At least Hell’s Kitchen did marginally better than everything else they have had there for awhile, not American Idol mind you but better than Rosewood

    Reply
  4. Pumpkin says:
    January 6, 2017 at 11:57 AM

    I think you mean 1.2 for “Superstore.” Or NBC is very happy with a 12 rating..

    Reply
  5. Penny says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:39 PM

    Ouch Blacklist. That one hurts, I have faithfully watched that show from the beginning and hate that it’s doing so badly, but the story is gone. Last night was a filler episode, or it felt like it was, and not exactly a “winter premiere” episode. Hoping it still gets a 5th season even with the spinoff nobody wants or asked for (USA today’s words, not mine.)

    Reply
  6. datdudemurphy says:
    January 6, 2017 at 2:29 PM

    Last night’s Blacklist was just boring.
    An incredibly lackluster return.
    Next week’s looks far more interesting.

    Reply
  7. fernando933 says:
    January 6, 2017 at 2:33 PM

    NBC should just move Blindspot & Blacklist to Friday’s in the fall and give them one more season to see if that works for them.

    Reply
  8. Boiler says:
    January 6, 2017 at 2:52 PM

    Now I believe Blacklist performing worse than Mysteries of Laura. Why did NBC cancel it again??

    Reply
  9. John NYC says:
    January 6, 2017 at 4:37 PM

    TBBT was great last night. Good ep for so many people to catch.

    Reply
  10. Wanda says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:04 AM

    Didn’t know The Blacklist winter premier was on last night. Love S1 and 2 but the whole “who is Liz father/keeping Liz safe story line is so I Don’t Care. Loved the original premise of show. Red helping FBI/Liz to capture bad guys concept. I even like Tom (not sure a spin off is needed but he is good actor and even better eye candy)(apologies if the eye candy comment is offensive)

    Reply
