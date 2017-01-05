Fox News' Tucker Carlson Shifts to Primetime, Replacing Megyn Kelly

Tucker Carlson is getting a plum new time slot.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, the Fox News anchor will follow Bill O’Reilly at 9 pm, filling a vacancy left by the departing Megyn Kelly, according to The Drudge Report. (The eponymously titled Tucker Carlson Tonight currently airs in the 7 pm hour. Martha MacCallum will take over Carlson’s former slot.)

News of Carlson’s promotion comes just days after Kelly announced she would be leaving Fox News to join NBC, where she is set to host a daytime show, a Sunday evening news magazine, as well as participate in NBC’s coverage of politics and other major news events. The final episode of The Kelly File is penciled in for Friday, Jan. 6.

Tucker Carlson Tonight first debuted in November, replacing Greta Van Susteren’s On the Record.

