Fox News' Tucker Carlson Shifts to Primetime, Replacing Megyn Kelly

Tucker Carlson is getting a plum new time slot.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, the Fox News anchor will follow Bill O’Reilly at 9 pm, filling a vacancy left by the departing Megyn Kelly, according to The Drudge Report. (The eponymously titled Tucker Carlson Tonight currently airs in the 7 pm hour. Martha MacCallum will take over Carlson’s former slot.)

News of Carlson’s promotion comes just days after Kelly announced she would be leaving Fox News to join NBC, where she is set to host a daytime show, a Sunday evening news magazine, as well as participate in NBC’s coverage of politics and other major news events. The final episode of The Kelly File is penciled in for Friday, Jan. 6.

Tucker Carlson Tonight first debuted in November, replacing Greta Van Susteren’s On the Record.

  1. Bella says:
    January 5, 2017 at 7:56 AM

    I like Ed Henry better than Tucker Carlson.

  2. Mary says:
    January 5, 2017 at 8:00 AM

    Doesn’t matter who goes in the time slot, still won’t watch this news station. I use that term loosely when talking about Fox.

  3. Babygate says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:41 AM

    Fox is officially giving up on pretending to be interested in reaching an audience beyond old, white males. This joker is not fit to tie Megan’s shoes. And he’s a Trump hack to boot. So much for fair and balanced.

  4. Elf says:
    January 5, 2017 at 10:43 AM

    Wow, how did Fox manage to find another out of touch white guy so quickly?

  5. Kim says:
    January 5, 2017 at 11:56 AM

    Can’t stand him… pompous ass… will be a good lead in to Hannity.

  6. 100 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:12 PM

    Probably the worst choice possible. With Hannity after him it will be a two hour of “Dumb and Dumberer” every night without the fun.

  7. Temperance says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:22 PM

    Sure, promote the empty-headed propagandist. Ugh. He’s so lame he got thoroughly dismissed by a young contributor to Teen Vogue the other day.

  8. MMD says:
    January 5, 2017 at 1:50 PM

    I thought he was a tool when he was on CNN back in the day and my opinion of him hasn’t changed even though I don’t get Fox News. I just don’t understand how he keeps getting hired.

