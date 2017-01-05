Ratings: Match Game and Chicago P.D. Surge; Star Slips Minus Empire

ABC’s Match Game opened Season 2 on Wednesday with 4.9 total million viewers and a 1.3 rating, surging 44 percent from its freshman finale to its second-best number ever.
NBC’s Chicago P.D., meanwhile, drew 6.5 mil/1.5, popping three tenths in the demo from its last regular airing to mark a 14-week high for a Wednesday episode.
Opening the Peacock’s night, Blindspot (5.2 mil/1.1) returned flat, while SVU (6.1 mil/1.5) rose two tenths.
Over on Fox, Lethal Weapon (6.1 mil/1.4) was steady, while Star (4.7 mil/1.6) slipped a good 25 percent from its December preview, where it led out of Empire.
CBS’ Undercover Boss (6.5 mil/1.2) and Code Black (6 mil/1.0) each ticked up while Criminal Minds (7.3 mil/1.3) was flat.
ABC’s sitcoms all rose, with Modern Family (7.5 mil/2.3) and black-ish (5.9 mil/1.7) hitting 8- and 12-week demo highs.
The CW’s Frequency did 700K and a 0.2.
Hope there’s more Match Game in the Summer (fingers crossed). BTW, how come they didn’t have a recap on the return of Blindspot and did Patterson survive after that cliffhanger?
Yes, she did
On the one hand Star slipping isn’t a surprise but on the other it did ok without Empire and I think FOX will take that demo number considering where everything else is.Lethal Weapon still doing fine for them and FOX should be happy they are steady.Good for ABC’S comedies they had a pretty decent night
Wonder what they’ll to with Blindspot?
Could be in the same predicament Revolution was.
Agreed. I will admit that I’m not as excited about watching it this season as I was last.
I wish they would just move it out of that time slot. Such a terrible time for the kind of show it is.
Actually NBC blew it canning Laura and moving this show to Wednesday. Just once I would like to hear an exec say I blew it
Is it me or was Match Game unnecessarily dirty last night? A lot of the jokes weren’t even clever.
Oh thank you, I was hoping it wasn’t just me who thought the show was gratuitously raunchy, it was awful.
1/4/17’s show was smut. Won’t be watching this again.
I was on the edge of my seat during Frequency last night. I HOPE we get some resolution at the end.
Blindspot was good. Glad Luke Mitchell is still sticking around.
Can NBC just move Blindspot to another timeslot preferably Mondays at 10?? Is it too much to hope for? Do they care at all for Blindspot? Blindspot deserves a third season!!!!
I understood Star was a repeat of the first episode. Apparently it wasn’t. I guess that’s the risk they take doing these sneak previews.
I like lethal weapon. Blindspot isn’t doing well with me this season. I got the same feeling from Alias. Match game is ok.