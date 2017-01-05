Ratings: Match Game and Chicago P.D. Surge; Star Slips Minus Empire

ABC’s Match Game opened Season 2 on Wednesday with 4.9 total million viewers and a 1.3 rating, surging 44 percent from its freshman finale to its second-best number ever.

NBC’s Chicago P.D., meanwhile, drew 6.5 mil/1.5, popping three tenths in the demo from its last regular airing to mark a 14-week high for a Wednesday episode.

Opening the Peacock’s night, Blindspot (5.2 mil/1.1) returned flat, while SVU (6.1 mil/1.5) rose two tenths.

Over on Fox, Lethal Weapon (6.1 mil/1.4) was steady, while Star (4.7 mil/1.6) slipped a good 25 percent from its December preview, where it led out of Empire.

CBS’ Undercover Boss (6.5 mil/1.2) and Code Black (6 mil/1.0) each ticked up while Criminal Minds (7.3 mil/1.3) was flat.

ABC’s sitcoms all rose, with Modern Family (7.5 mil/2.3) and black-ish (5.9 mil/1.7) hitting 8- and 12-week demo highs.

The CW’s Frequency did 700K and a 0.2.