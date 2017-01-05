Grimm's Final Season: Stunts, Stars and Silliness From Set Visits Past

Don’t cry because it’s almost over, smile because it woge‘d.

That’s our mantra as we head into Grimm‘s final season, which kicks off Friday (NBC, 8/7c). TVLine visited the Portland, Ore., set several times during the supernatural drama’s run, and while we were there, we did what any self-respecting TV lover would do: We took photos and videos like a crazy person.

RELATEDGrimm Season 6: Cast, EPs Talk ‘Great Sorrow and Great Hope’ in Final Run

And on the eve of the premiere, we thought we’d share all of that smartphone fodder with you. So that’s why we’ve got video of star Bitsie Tulloch showing us around the Spice Shop, back in Season 4:

RELATEDGrimm Season 6: Sasha Roiz Previews Renard’s Fall From Grace, Unlikely Ally

As well as a cool stunt rehearsal:

And a whole lotta photos showing you hidden corners of your favorite Portland haunts. So click through the gallery at right — or go here for direct access — to reminisce about Grimm days of yore, then hit the comments with your favorite memories of Nick and the gang.