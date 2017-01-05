Grimm's Final Season: Stunts, Stars and Silliness From Set Visits Past

Don’t cry because it’s almost over, smile because it woge‘d.
That’s our mantra as we head into Grimm‘s final season, which kicks off Friday (NBC, 8/7c). TVLine visited the Portland, Ore., set several times during the supernatural drama’s run, and while we were there, we did what any self-respecting TV lover would do: We took photos and videos like a crazy person.
And on the eve of the premiere, we thought we’d share all of that smartphone fodder with you. So that’s why we’ve got video of star Bitsie Tulloch showing us around the Spice Shop, back in Season 4:
As well as a cool stunt rehearsal:
And a whole lotta photos showing you hidden corners of your favorite Portland haunts. So click through the gallery at right — or go here for direct access — to reminisce about Grimm days of yore, then hit the comments with your favorite memories of Nick and the gang.
Is it really woge? All this time I thought it was vogue for some reason.
Lmao. Yes it’s woge. It’s German.
Well, I learned something new.
Don’t attempt to do it by yourself or have someone without
enough experiences work on it. After we repair it, we will reinforce it.
(word: a few of the power jacks are troublesome to seek out but we
all the time can get them!).
I’m sure I WILL cry, but for now, the pictures put a smile on my face. Thanks for sharing them, Kimberly. :)
I’m really going to miss this show. Really loved the mythology developments in Season 5 and can’t wait to find out what that darn stick really does. :) Great cast (especially Nick and Monroe) and a crazy fun ride.
I want an apothecary in my house.
Such a shame that another good program is ending. How many “alone” in the woods with 50 guys recording me etc., do we need?