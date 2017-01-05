Arrow Photos: Oliver and Felicity Target Prometheus in Winter Premiere

The death of her beau drives Arrow‘s Felicity into the field in search of Detective Billy Malone’s killer in the first photos from the CW drama’s Jan. 25 winter premiere (airing at 8/7c).
Oliver comes face-to-face with baddie Prometheus — but not his real face — as the broken-hearted blonde gets in on the action.
“Felicity has set her sights on Prometheus,” executive producer Wendy Mericle previously told TVLine.
In her quest for justice, she “is going to meet some people who are both a bit tied to her past, but also very much tied to this new future she’s contemplating,” Mericle teased. “And that’s going to draw her away from the team and lead her to do some things that are pretty morally questionable.”
Also of note: The hour is titled “Who Are You?” Are we about to find out who is behind Prometheus’ mask?
I love missions where Oliver and Felicity are out on the field together. Hell, I love any scene where Oliver and Felicity interact to be honest.
I used to.
Same. I miss them together actually.
Me too. I miss their close relationship. I hope this is a good storyline.
Didn’t they tell us what the “Who Are You?” refers to a while back when they released the trailer for the episode?
and Season 5B of Felicity guest starring Arrow begins.
meh, we were all warned. I can’t get mad anymore.
In what universe were we warned about that? So Felicity FINALLY gets a storyline this season and suddenly it’s the Felicity show? Lord, I cannot with this logic.
Wow, pictures that actually make me excited to watch Arrow. That has been lacking this season. I’m pleased to see Felicity in the field a little bit. And working with Oliver. Those two act like they weren’t almost married and it’s been so weird and jarring. So that’s good to see.
Forgot to add: I hope it’s actually more than the death of her pointless boyfriend that sets Felicity on this ‘darker’ path because she’s actually been through so much in the last year that it makes sense to me. She was shot, paralysed, broke off her engagement, lost her friend, then Havenrock happened. Plus all that mess with her dad/family. She has every reason to go to a darker place. I don’t appreciate them making it all about some guy she didn’t love and even struggled to call her boyfriend.
Hey did anyone notice what Curtis was holding? It looks like the T Spheres are making their arrival.
Nope, some sort of device to cancel out Black Siren’s cry so Felicity will be able to punch her out.
yep…. a metahuman who came away from getting slammed by a car punched out by Felicity…. yep
You keep underestimating Felicity and the villains do too. Remind me what happened to Slade again?
Everyone does because she doesn’t walk around in leather all day long. It’s sad really. If Felicity wore a mask, people would respect her more.
Yes, there should be more people appreciating smart female characters because it shows that your “weapon” can come in different forms, not just physical strength which is usually a male trait. But judging for our friend’s previous comments, I think it all comes down to dumb fandom wars.
Where are you getting this information? I wasn’t aware there was actual evidence of Felicity punching BS beyond the stunt guy praising Emily Bett for having a good right hook. Wow, such leap. Much reach.
But where’s my bb Siren?
Good to see Felicity out in the field again and getting in on the action.. Poor woman is stuck in the lair too much.
Can this be the beginning of Olicity getting back on track? And hopefully with that, Arrow? Really enjoy seeing Felicity out in the field, especially with Oliver. Miss those kinds of missions. Hope to see more of that this season.
:-|
Ausiello, give Matt a bonus for what he has to endure.
I love and miss Olicity together too but I really don’t think they’re getting back together, especially not this season. Oliver is about to sex up the reporter soon anyway, lol.
I’m of two minds about watching this episode. On one hand, there’s the start of Felicity’s story line; on the other, the return of an annoying character (the dead should really just stay dead) and possibly more of that horribly unethical reporter (I consider her existence a personal affront). Even my love for Ms. Smoak may not be enough to get me to touch this episode.
Felicity needs to die. Olicity really ruined Arrow. Felicity is a walking contradiction. She breaks up with Ollie about him keeping secrets from her about his son and yet was keeping a secret from him by still being in contact with the team. Time and time again she tells him not to go to the dark side and yo and behold when her boyfriend ( that no one cared about) dies she’s all about to go on the Warpath.
Rewatch Seasons 1 and 2 of this show and see how far we’ve fallen. Arrow was always Batman as a TV show and Batman didn’t need a romance to prop up his stories.
This season was supposed to be a reboot of sorts It still hasn’t happened for me.
She was about to become the son’s step mom. Personal betrayal aside, do you realize how big it is? It’s the same thing as helping out the team while they were away (because Oliver asked HER to leave town with him). Totally the same thing. And she’s not about to go on a warpath just because of her irrelevant boyfriend but that means you need to either read the spoilers carefully or wait for the episode to play out maybe?
Yes, do rewatch the first two seasons please. Weird that you didn’t catch the romance when all the love triangles between tommy/laurel/oliver or oliver/laurel/sara or shado/oliver/slade/sara happened. Or when Oliver dated Helena, McKenna and ended up in Laurel’s bed by season’s end while Tommy was watching them from the street. I don’t blame you, I like to pretend this all never happened because Felicity and Diggle were the only characters keeping me watching. Silver lining is, they’re both never going anywhere.
The show started on a love triangle, dude. It started with romance. All superheroes have a romantic partner.
Good photos from the winter premiere episode. Can’t wait for the show to be back later this month!