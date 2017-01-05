Arrow Photos: Oliver and Felicity Target Prometheus in Winter Premiere

The death of her beau drives Arrow‘s Felicity into the field in search of Detective Billy Malone’s killer in the first photos from the CW drama’s Jan. 25 winter premiere (airing at 8/7c).

Oliver comes face-to-face with baddie Prometheus — but not his real face — as the broken-hearted blonde gets in on the action.

“Felicity has set her sights on Prometheus,” executive producer Wendy Mericle previously told TVLine.

In her quest for justice, she “is going to meet some people who are both a bit tied to her past, but also very much tied to this new future she’s contemplating,” Mericle teased. “And that’s going to draw her away from the team and lead her to do some things that are pretty morally questionable.”

Also of note: The hour is titled “Who Are You?” Are we about to find out who is behind Prometheus’ mask?

