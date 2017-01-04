Star Wars Rebels Midseason Trailer Pits Obi-Wan Kenobi Against Maul

No need to Force your excitement over this one: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Maul are about to go saber-to-saber on Disney XD’s Star Wars Rebels.
The long-awaited confrontation is teased at the tail end of the midseason trailer, released by the network on Wednesday. And although this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Obi-Wan face off against Maul — they, along with Qui-Gon Jinn, did battle on the big screen in The Phantom Menace — the confrontation is sure to be explosive, considering how long Maul has been searching for the Jedi Master.
Also in the trailer: Obi-Wan issues a warning for “any surviving Jedis,” Sabine attempts to master the power of the Darksaber, and it’s revealed that the Empire is hiding “something important.” (OK, that last one is really more of a given than a reveal.)
As previously reported, Star Wars Rebels — returning Jan. 7 at 8:30/7:30c — will also introduce Saw Gerrera, portrayed (vocally) by Rogue One‘s Forest Whitaker.
Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the rest of Rebels‘ third season below.
awesome
I’m stupid excited for Maul vs. Obi-Wan! After Maul kissed his love interest, Satine, Kenobi has a massive score to settle!
I’m so excited, I can’t even write straight. I meant to say “killed Obi-Wan’s love interested.”
I can’t wait for Saturday!
Thats not the jedi way so dont expect that or turn into a hater when that doesnt happen.
Holy crap! That looks sooooooo good!!!