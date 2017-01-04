Winter TV Preview: Your Scoop-Filled Guide to 30+ Returning Favorites!

The holiday break is officially over, which means it’s time to ask the important questions: Will The 100 find love before the world comes to an end? Has Homeland found its Trump? Can The Flash work fast to eliminate a cruel fate? Um, what is Scandal about again…?
Many of this season’s current shows, plus several returning favorites, are meeting the new year with new episodes. To get you primed for the rush of TV headed your way, TVLine sought out fresh scoop from the producers of more than two dozen series, including Switched at Birth, The Big Bang Theory, The Blacklist and Suits.
And because its got many returning faces albeit in new-ish places, we included the Good Wife spinoff for good measure. (As a final bonus, we also rounded up scads of exclusive photos for your viewing pleasure.)
So, which Original has an “incredible journey” ahead? Who’s in hot water on Chicago Fire? And how will Once Upon a Time‘s Storybrooke cope during Emma’s absence? Scroll through the gallery above (or click here for direct access) for answers to those Qs and many, many more!
“Clarke’s people will initially ‘resent’ her for killing ALIE”. I’m guessing Clarke will be saying a lot of “I’m sorry’s” again this year.
Nothing on Greys? More specifically, Jackson/April? I’m deprived.
Full Shonda Q&A, dive in!: http://tvline.com/2016/12/20/shonda-rhimes-interview-greys-anatomy-season-13/
I was hoping you wouldn’t reply with *that* article. Hopefully we get some actual scoop soon.
I have a feeling there will be a lot of drama in the back-half of Season 13. Prediction: April finds love again with a new man, who will turn out to be Jo’s husband.
Oh and I also hope Lauren Graham is cast as shrink Dr. Kathleen Shepherd and the four sisters and their mom Caroline Shepherd reunite with Meredith and the grandkids in an episode or two – perhaps President Obama will make a cameo where he presents Meredith and the family with the final research project success Derek had before his death…
First, are we getting a full season of Scandal (22 episodes) or are we getting half a season, since it’s premiering at mid-season???
Second, I thought it was previously announced that The Vampire Diaries was ending its run in late March/early April and not waiting till May???
Scandal is 16 episodes: http://tvline.com/2016/11/15/arrow-season-5-spoilers-talia-al-ghul-flashbacks/
TVD date is fixed.
Thank you Matt!!! You’re Awesome!!!
“SCPD Detective Tina Boland will form a connection with Oliver, seeing as ‘she has been through her own hell, her own sort of island.'” Praying the “connection” isn’t romantic and that Matt’s theory about her being Prometheus pans out. Oliver needs to go back to being someone we can root for, and this show is due for a female big bad!
Oliver needs to have sex with all the women on the show because otherwise the show doesn’t know how to include them.
He has to sleep with Tina because he needs to have sex with all three Black Canaries. Because comics!
I’d be on board with him sleeping with Talia in the flashbacks.
Wouldn’t it be nice if the show surprised us and Oliver didn’t sleep with every available woman?
It would be surprising therefore it won’t happen. The question now is how long it will be after he went ‘all in’ with Susan before he is ‘all in’ with Tina. Also I wonder, were they not allowed to call her Dinah and used the closest name they could find resembling it?
Here’s an idea. Maybe Susan will be killed by Felicity when she goes on her dark path. Fear not, at least one person will be there to comfort Oliver while he grieves. Maybe Tina’s the type to hang out in the lair in lingerie. Plan in motion for GA/BC. Third time’s a charm!
In all seriousness.
what I want: female characters being badasses in a hundred different ways and supporting each other.
what we’ll most likely get: another love interest for Oliver because “back to basics”
I’m betting she’s Black Canary 3.0, not Prometheus.
You should bet money on that…
Same.
She’s not!! BS become BC
We shall see…..
That would be my absolute preference as well, but not a lot has been going per my preference since 4B, so let’s just wait and hope ;)
Homeland. Wonder if Season Six is going to topped Season Five and I’m still hoping for the series to end after eight seasons which Showtime hasn’t announced yet.
No love for DC Legends of Tomorrow at TVline. Only CW DC property without recaps and no preview here.
Emma and Regina being hunted in fake Enchanted Forest should tie in nicely with fake Robin Hood as he will probably help them. Can Regina and Emma just kill who ever they need to since everyone except Emma and Regina are not real? Regina was prepared to die rather than kill fake Henry. That kind of didn’t make sense if he wasn’t real. Will there be another twist ?
Thank you so much for The Originals scoop, finally someone says something new about the show, Rebekah and Klaus my babies, and Freya why I sense a kind of story for her like the one we saw on SG with Alex?
TVD :Please end Steroline already, and give Caroline a proper story this season -_-
Lol ‘give Caroline a proper story’, how many years ago did fans have a twitter trend asking for Caroline to have a non-romantic plot line, the writers answered by killing her Mom and making it all about Steroline.
I mean lets look at that- one of the shows most popular female characters and fans were so desperate for her to have some agency, some plot that didnt use her to prop up a male character, that they trended WW on twitter begging for it, and still got nothing.
I’m literally shaking my head on some of these scoops… some make me want to skip the shows all together. Let’s see what Lucifer brings to the table, it’s my only hope.
Klaus!!I missed him so much and can’t wait to see Rebekah as well! Thanks for the scoop!Ewww about Steroline..just end it already.
I already don’t like Tina (Arrow) and that has little to do with Oliver or Felicity. And not even with her as a person because we haven’t met her… I just don’t see why we need even more masked heroes. We just got the whole trainee gang (who are mainly great, but many). I know Laurel wanted there to be a new BC one day, but why do the writers have to rush into that so quickly?
Yeah, there are too many masks. I bet Tina’s going to be masked up and on the team within an ep or two of her introduction (even though that seems especially stupid considering it doesn’t seem like anyone on the team knows her, and they just had Evelyn betray them – but stupid seems to be the name of the game this season).
Totally. I really don’t understand it. I mean ok, before Evelyn they only had good experiences with letting new people join, but now?! With “Promi” targeting them like this? Wow.
Looking forward to Homeland!
I’m not particularly enthused by much of these spoilers, and what’s really funny is I only watch a small few of these shows anyway.
I need something good from Scandal again, and this “scoop” wasn’it. And Nashville is the disappointment of a lifetime.
That scoop for Bonnie was beautiful though. Definitely checking that out.
thanks for the tvd scoop
I’m wondering what happened to Voight’s condition that Lindsay cut all ties with her mother. Her mother would not care and I can see how Lindsay would have sporadic contact with her after a while again but I wish the writers would remember that and have Voight be consequential. There’s a reason he wanted that to happen and that reason is that history is just going to repeat itself.
And I really hope that Lindsay and Halstead are allowed to work through their issues as real couples who love each other do.
I’m a bit afraid but totally excited about Bones’ 4th episode of the final season. Been since they talked about it at Comic Con. Can’t wait to watch it.
I miss DC Legends of Tomorrow preview, :( . But thank you about Agents of shield and other shows.
Lots of scoops! Really looking forward to The Originals coming back. On TVD, it will be disappointing if they can’t get Nina Dobrev for the series finale! It would be weird to end it without her.
“Talia al Ghul plays a “crucial part” in unraveling the Prometheus mystery”: please Arrow, don’t make a ripoff of The Dark Knight Rises, the movie itself was not as good as expected, so don’t reproduce the story…
I thought Rebecca was gone for good except maybe an occasional appearance on the Originals. Glad she’s back for at least half the season. Also glad they didn’t just forget Mary on Supernatural. When she left a few episodes ago I thought we wouldn’t be seeing her much. I was glad she turned down going back to Heaven if only because I didn’t expect it. I thought they’d be getting rid of her as they seem to do with any character besides the main four.
I could care less about Tina seeing how this was all spoiled weeks ago. I see there were no more stories for the REAL Black Canary but they have plenty for Walmart Canary Tina, spare me. How one messes up when you have Black Siren in the universe is simply mind boggling but then given this is Arrow and who is in charge it is not surprising at all.
But she is the best fighter Oliver has seen ever………and, and, and she is kickass, and……..she has had her own ‘Island’ so can connect to Oliver, and lets be honest she can sooth his manpain in a way that no one else can, because she is kickass and the best fighter and, and….of yes; has had her own ‘Island’, OWN ISLAND, who needs character development when you can just keep hammering plot points with a dash of twisted comic canon.
Thanks for the Flash scoop. But what about Legends of Tomorriw.
Was the catch canceled? Why is there nothing on season 2 not even premiere date?
No premiere date yet. Likely after HTGAWM exhausts its run. Or not.
I’m ready for Once Upon a Time to be over. I’ll finish this season, but the premise is the same for the past 2 seasons. In between 2 worlds, someone in peril, secondary character dies, to be resurrected in some way at a later date. It’s time.