Pretty Little Liars Trailer
Courtesy of Freeform

Pretty Little Liars Season 7B: The Girls Come UnrAveleD in Newest Trailer

By /

A.D. is saving his (or her) dirtiest tricks for last.

Freeform released another trailer for Pretty Little Liars‘ final 10 episodes this week, revealing that — just as Katharine McPhee sang at that kid’s bar mitzvah on Smash — it’s always darkest before the dawn.

Mona takes center stage in this latest teaser, assuring the Liars that they’ve never been in control, that “there’s always someone watching [and] manipulating.” (This isn’t exactly news, but it’s always good to remember.)

The 30-second video also features a desperate Hanna insisting that her life is “wrecked,” along with Emily asking Alison, “What did A.D. make you do?” Creepy!

Hit PLAY on the new trailer below, then drop a comment with your hopes for PLL‘s final 10 episodes?

