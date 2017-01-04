Pretty Little Liars Season 7B: The Girls Come UnrAveleD in Newest Trailer

A.D. is saving his (or her) dirtiest tricks for last.

Freeform released another trailer for Pretty Little Liars‘ final 10 episodes this week, revealing that — just as Katharine McPhee sang at that kid’s bar mitzvah on Smash — it’s always darkest before the dawn.

Mona takes center stage in this latest teaser, assuring the Liars that they’ve never been in control, that “there’s always someone watching [and] manipulating.” (This isn’t exactly news, but it’s always good to remember.)

The 30-second video also features a desperate Hanna insisting that her life is “wrecked,” along with Emily asking Alison, “What did A.D. make you do?” Creepy!

Hit PLAY on the new trailer below, then drop a comment with your hopes for PLL‘s final 10 episodes?