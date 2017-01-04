Nashville Season 5 Photos Cast
Nashville After Show to Air Online Only

Nashville‘s long-rumored after show is happening… just not on CMT.

The Talking Dead-style post mortem series, which was first mentioned as a possibility in June, will take place on CMT’s Facebook page immediately following the country-music drama, the network announced Wednesday.

The first episode of Nashchat, with guest Chris Carmack, will premiere Thursday at 11/10c after Nashville‘s Season 5 premiere. Radio personality Amy Brown will host.

“Fans saved Nashville. Now we’re inviting fans into our living room to celebrate the characters, stories and music they love,” CMT president Brian Philips said via statement. “With Nashchat, we’ll create a home across all social media culminating with a Facebook Live interactive recap and fan chat immediately following new episodes.”

Will you watch Nashchat? Sound off in the comments!

2 Comments
  1. Brandy Danforth says:
    January 4, 2017 at 5:11 PM

    I’m suprised there’s no article on Connie confirming she’s staying for the whole season( per her interview on Ellen today)

    Reply
  2. Amber says:
    January 4, 2017 at 5:14 PM

    AfterNash sounds better.

    Reply
