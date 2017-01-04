TVLine Items: The Beek's New Comedy, Archer's Move to FXX and More

James Van Der Beek will pull triple duty for his next TV gig: The actor will headline, executive-produce and write Viceland’s first original series, the six-episode comedy What Would Diplo Do?
Van Der Beek will serve as showrunner and star as a fictional version of DJ superstar Diplo in a collection of parables about life as told through the eyes of a guy who can bring 60,000 people to their feet — but kind of sucks one-on-one.
Dawson’s Creek vet Van Der Beek most recently co-starred in CSI: Cyber. His comedy credits include Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, Friends with Better Lives and How I Met Your Mother.
Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…
* Archer will move from FX to FXX, beginning with the Season 8 premiere this spring.
* Michelle Obama will make her final talk show appearance as the sitting First Lady of the United States on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
* The Catch has promoted John Simm, who plays Margo’s (Sonya Walger) younger brother Rhys, to series regular for Season 2, SpoilerTV reports.
Why move Archer to FXX? Are they finally shifting their comedy output exclusively to FXX and let FX be a drama-based channel?
They want FXX to be geared towards the 18-34 audience and plan on expanding their animation lineup. Archer is the beginning of that push. FX is mainly drama focused, but they do have a couple comedies still on there. Why they aren’t moved over to FXX beats me.
Van Der Beek’s show is based on a comedy video that he made to promote Diplo’s label’s tour. Worth a link!