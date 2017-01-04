TVLine Items: The Beek's New Comedy, Archer's Move to FXX and More

James Van Der Beek will pull triple duty for his next TV gig: The actor will headline, executive-produce and write Viceland’s first original series, the six-episode comedy What Would Diplo Do?

RELATEDMeg Ryan to Lead EPIX Comedy Series Picture Paris, Based on 2011 Short Film

Van Der Beek will serve as showrunner and star as a fictional version of DJ superstar Diplo in a collection of parables about life as told through the eyes of a guy who can bring 60,000 people to their feet — but kind of sucks one-on-one.

Dawson’s Creek vet Van Der Beek most recently co-starred in CSI: Cyber. His comedy credits include Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, Friends with Better Lives and How I Met Your Mother.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Archer will move from FX to FXX, beginning with the Season 8 premiere this spring.

* Michelle Obama will make her final talk show appearance as the sitting First Lady of the United States on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

* The Catch has promoted John Simm, who plays Margo’s (Sonya Walger) younger brother Rhys, to series regular for Season 2, SpoilerTV reports.