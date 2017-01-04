James Van Der Beek What Would Diplo Do?
TVLine Items: The Beek's New Comedy, Archer's Move to FXX and More

James Van Der Beek will pull triple duty for his next TV gig: The actor will headline, executive-produce and write Viceland’s first original series, the six-episode comedy What Would Diplo Do?

Van Der Beek will serve as showrunner and star as a fictional version of DJ superstar Diplo in a collection of parables about life as told through the eyes of a guy who can bring 60,000 people to their feet — but kind of sucks one-on-one.

Dawson’s Creek vet Van Der Beek most recently co-starred in CSI: Cyber. His comedy credits include Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, Friends with Better Lives and How I Met Your Mother.

Archer will move from FX to FXX, beginning with the Season 8 premiere this spring.

* Michelle Obama will make her final talk show appearance as the sitting First Lady of the United States on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

* The Catch has promoted John Simm, who plays Margo’s (Sonya Walger) younger brother Rhys, to series regular for Season 2, SpoilerTV reports.

3 Comments
  1. popeye013 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 3:06 PM

    Why move Archer to FXX? Are they finally shifting their comedy output exclusively to FXX and let FX be a drama-based channel?

    Reply
    • AJJJ says:
      January 4, 2017 at 4:41 PM

      They want FXX to be geared towards the 18-34 audience and plan on expanding their animation lineup. Archer is the beginning of that push. FX is mainly drama focused, but they do have a couple comedies still on there. Why they aren’t moved over to FXX beats me.

      Reply
  2. Pia says:
    January 4, 2017 at 3:14 PM

    Van Der Beek’s show is based on a comedy video that he made to promote Diplo’s label’s tour. Worth a link!

    Reply
See More Comments
 