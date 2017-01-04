Lost's Harold Perrineau Lands Major Criminal Minds Recurring Gig

Criminal Minds continues to beef up its ensemble in the wake of the high profile exits of Thomas Gibson and Shemar Moore.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Lost vet Harold Perrineau is joining the long-running CBS procedural in a major recurring role. The actor, most recently seen in Amazon’s legal drama Goliath, will play Calvin Shaw, a former FBI agent incarcerated for killing one of his informants. Shaw has a run-in with a BAU agent and the team must determine whether he’s a friend or foe.

Perrineau — whose TV credits also include Constantine and Sons of Anarchy — will first air later this winter.

Perrineau’s casting comes amidst a season that has added Adam Rodriguez and Damon Gupton as series regulars, and promoted Paget Brewster, who was already returning for a short arc as Emily Prenttiss, to series regular status. Lastly, Aisha Tyler was similarly upped to series regular.

Gibson was fired last August in the wake of an on-set altercation. Moore, meanwhile, left the series last March “to see what else I’m capable of.”