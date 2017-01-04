Lost's Harold Perrineau Lands Major Criminal Minds Recurring Gig

Criminal Minds continues to beef up its ensemble in the wake of the high profile exits of Thomas Gibson and Shemar Moore.
TVLine has learned exclusively that Lost vet Harold Perrineau is joining the long-running CBS procedural in a major recurring role. The actor, most recently seen in Amazon’s legal drama Goliath, will play Calvin Shaw, a former FBI agent incarcerated for killing one of his informants. Shaw has a run-in with a BAU agent and the team must determine whether he’s a friend or foe.
Perrineau — whose TV credits also include Constantine and Sons of Anarchy — will first air later this winter.
Perrineau’s casting comes amidst a season that has added Adam Rodriguez and Damon Gupton as series regulars, and promoted Paget Brewster, who was already returning for a short arc as Emily Prenttiss, to series regular status. Lastly, Aisha Tyler was similarly upped to series regular.
Gibson was fired last August in the wake of an on-set altercation. Moore, meanwhile, left the series last March “to see what else I’m capable of.”
This is really too bad..like NCIS…which has to get rid of new female and male actors=too many cooks in the kitchen…Criminal Minds..EXCELLANT show, is going down hill. First we lose Giddion(sp?), THEN Shelmar Moore leaves, then they fire Gibson(wrong thing to do), they add 2 people, which do NOTHING for the show, and here comes another one…sorry, after firing Gibson, I have watched, but SICK of the 2 added actors, and not looking forward to another new one….Criminal Minds WAS such a good show….now looking for something to fill the time slot…
They need new writers…the plots are terrible…
and yet they kept the writer but fired Gibson.
Because Gibson kicked somebody.
Oh, get over it, Gibson has always been wooden anyway.
Yeah, no? You still have your feelings hurt over Gideon leaving? Literally the best thing that ever happened to the show. I think of Criminal Minds as BR and AR (before Rossi and after Rossi), because it got so much better. THE cast had never been better. Get over it.
Stupid is as stupid does. Why not just add the entire USC Football team? An army will not restore the credibility and value of this series after the unjustified firing of Thomas Gibson and the smear campaign that followed. By the time Erica & Co. are done, CM will be operating with an entirely new cast by the end of the season. It has already become its own spin-off. What a joke.
So CBS gets publicly slated for lack of diversity and having two many white male leads, few weeks later the lead white guy in an already failing show is fired on the basis of a tale with so many holes in it, its sinking like the ratings. Totally ignore the prior and continued agressive and insulting nature of the other party involved, oft displayed in dealings with fans, i,e. your customers, but given the current climate, best not to bring his past up. In anticipation of this story being questioned, “unnamed sources” start peddling malicious, erroneous and downright ridiculous claims about Thomas Gibson, which can and have been dismissed as the garbage they are, by the comments of named sources, most of who come from Criminal Minds. In case that does not work, throw out rumours and inuendo regarding his family life in an attempt to ensure he just goes away. Summary: Get slated for lack of diversity, ditch expensive white guy, make it so it looks like you were doing the honourable thing, the right thing, take on a mix match of characters that no one cares but they tick the right boxes, and no one will complain because that would be racist…, Fair enough. What a joke.
Criminal Minds: The Empire Edition. lol
+10 points
CBS, ABC, Criminal Minds will send someone else away?
Will it be AJ Cook does she also have kids? They may claim that she needs time with her children.
Or is it Joe Mantegna? You may claim that he is old!
Or Matthew?
It’s the only one that reminds fans of the originality of Criminal Minds.
Criminal Minds will change name!
The Criminal Minds gang.
Ridiculous!
Thomas Gibson is the guy. It is being replaced by 4 !!!!
Blimey!
WAAAAAAAAAALT !!
To be honest I don’t watch Criminal Minds and I have no opinion about Harold Perrineau new gig in it. I just came here for one thing only: scream WAAAAAALT, just like you. So I must say: well played Ma’am. Well played. :D :D :D
I don’t watch it either. It just had to be done! :))
Everyone here complaining about “adding a new person”…you do realize the article didn’t say this guy was specifically joining the team itself, right? He’s just appearing as somebody they’re investigating. The article says he’s a former FBI agent, not a current one. Maybe wait and see how the storyline plays out before freaking out?
Anywho, sounds like a potentially intense arc. Since this is a major recurring gig, I wonder how long exactly that means he’ll be here. Will he stick around long enough to tie into whatever storylines the show comes up with leading into the season finale? Or will it end a little before then? Guess we’ll find out.
Yeah see here I was thinking he could be a nemesis. FBI turned in unsub.
Harold Perrineau is great – I’ve been watching him since the wonderful Oz was on the air. He’s an interesting actor who can bring more depth to a show too full of eithe cookie cutter characters. He’s an addition that might actually get me to watch the show more often.
I do miss Shemar more than I expected & Gibson a lot less than I anticipated.
Still can’t get with Paget as the new director – way too emotional & undecided – blame the writers. But generally am finding the current season a better than I thought would be the case.
p.s. A little more Gruber focused episodes would be nice.
Yeah, looks like Perrineau will be in just a few episodes, and not as a team member. While I applaud CM for adding more racial diversity to the show, the sheer NUMBER of people they are adding is what I’m starting to be concerned with. The show has always worked best when the cast was around 6 people in my opinion, and they each got to showcase their specialized contributions.
I’m concerned that with so many characters, will there be any time left to write good story?