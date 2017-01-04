Golden Globe 'Spoilers': This Is Us, Winona Ryder Poised to Win Big

NBC will get its money’s worth this Sunday when it airs the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. After years of watching the top TV prizes go to the (cable and streaming) competition, the Peacock net will walk off with several major trophies on Jan. 8, per my trusty kudos-obsessed crystal ball.
Yep, sources close to my gut tell me that the Hollywood Foreign Press Assoc. will name rookie smash This Is Us best drama series, while the drama’s breakout star Chrissy Metz will triumph in the supporting actress category. (Fun fact: The last time NBC took home top drama honors was in 2001 for The West Wing.)
Oh, and because the HFPA loves to toss in a curveball or two, The Crown‘s John Lithgow will pull off a major upset in the supporting actor race, beating People v. O.J. frontrunner Sterling K. Brown. Also: Onetime Globes darling Sarah Jessica Parker (she has four Globe statues for her work on Sex and the City) will return to the winners’ circle with her new HBO comedy Divorce.
But those are only a few of the surprises the HFPA has in store at the 74th annual ceremony.
Scroll through the gallery below — or click here for direct access — to view my complete Globes forecast, as well as my choices for who should win. Then hit the comments with your own Golden predictions. And then make a date with TVLine this Sunday for complete coverage of Hollywood’s biggest, booziest night.
I hope SJP does not win for Divorce. I tried to watch that show, it was not funny, not even in a black comedy way. The characters came off as awful people . I can say at least with Veep, Selina is an awful person but still manages to have people root for her. Being a huge fan of Catastrophe I wish Horgan would have recognized for that show over Divorce.
It would be great to see This Is Us win a few and to see Donald Glover, Winona Ryder win too. I would be surprised if Sterling K Brown lost!
I enjoy SJP on Divorce, so I would be ok with her winning. It would also be hilarious seeing the meltdowns that would happen online if it were to happen.
I want This Is Us to win some, also Donald Glover too.
That is not Winona Rider, that is Mandy Moore on This is Us! Unless you are talking about something else! The People VS OJ was excellent, hopefully a lot of Golden Globes and Emmy’s will go to the cast! John Travolta as excellent, as was Cuba Gooding, the actress who played Marcia Clark was spot on!
The Winona Rider shout-out has nothing to do with This Is Us; Rider is the female lead on the show Stranger Things. Also, you’re just a tad behind on the Emmys. They happened back in September (maybe August, can’t remember). The show won the Emmy for best TV movie or mini-series, and Vance, Brown, and Paulson all won Emmys for their performance. It was, indeed, an excellent production. And it will certainly win a good number of GG as well.
This is us is overrated. Stranger Things should win
Mandy Moore is on This is Us, not Winona Rider! I cannot remember the last thing I saw Winona Rider on film or tv!
Hopeful the cast of People Vs OJ win some awards! John Travolta , Cuba Gooding, and the actress who played Marcia Clark, were excellent!
Winona Ryder was on Stranger Things. One of the most popular and acclaimed shows of the year.
Stranger Things is such an overrated show.
sources close to my gut
So,you are just trolling us and trying to get views as usual,eh?
Basically,these are your predictions, right?
Oh, lighten up.
I’m still not sure how anyone could nominate Tom H with that wooden acting for an award.
I’m more pissed with all the snubs, including Constance Wu, Connor Jessup, Donna Lynne Champlin and others.
Your predictions are all fair and very possible to happen. This Is us deserves all the love in the world. TV needs more real shows and not lets shock as many people as possible shows.
As much as I love the thought of This Is Us winning big, I’m fearful you’re being overzealous, but could happen I guess! I’m still rooting for them all!
And I STILL do NOT understand how critics continue to rave about Winona Ryder in Stranger Things, how, of all the people on the show that give beyond excellent performances, she has gotten the most praise is beyond me. Her acting in my opinion has always been atrocious, honestly I’ve never understood how casting directors ever land on her.
Finally someone of the same mind as me. I feel she was the weakest link in Stranger Things in terms of acting. I just could not believe her character at all.
I adore Krissy Metz but how is she the ‘breakout star’ of This Is Us? Sterling K Brown, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, and Milo V. Are ALL bringing an A-game to that show.
Agree. I think Mandy Moore is more deserving of the win than Chrissy Metz (who I love as Kate). To me, Mandy and Sterling Brown are the standouts on This Is Us.
All of those other people had notable roles before. Chrissy Metz’s only TV or movie work in the last 5 years was a handful of American Horror Story episodes. Brown already had his breakout role with OJ. Milo has been known for years with shows like Gilmore Girls and Heroes. Hartley on Smallville and Revenge. Moore with numerous movies. Nobody knew who Metz was before This is Us.
nailed it.
some people clearly don’t understand the term “breakout star”.
I’d love to see Hugh Laurie win over John Lithgow for his incredible performance in The Night Manager and I’d love to see Tom Hiddleston win over Vance every time – The People vs. OJ Simpson is way too overrated
I still wish sterling k brown was nominated for this is us, he is so phenomenal on that show. Hoping he can pull out a win for people vs OJ!
While I loved This Is Us and all the actors in it, hands downs the winners need to be Claire Foy and John Lithgow for their respective categories. The Crown is beautiful, majestic storytelling.
Tough choices this year. I hope “Stranger Things” gets the drama series one. For actor, I agree: Matthew Rhys was awesome. Though I think Keri Russell is fantastic, my hopes for best actress is Evan Rachel Wood. She just owned that role on “Westworld”. I’m also keeping my fingers crossed for Thandie Newton (miniseries sup. actress), Courtney B. Vance and Sarah Paulson. Should be a close race because they’ve got some great performers lined up here.