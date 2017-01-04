Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' Bright Lights Doc Gets HBO Trailer

Anyone in need of a good cry? Well, step right up.

HBO has released the trailer for Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, its documentary about the complex relationship between the late, iconic mother-daughter duo.

The film, premiering Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8/7c, offers a candid look at “a family’s complicated love” that doubles as an “intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity.”

The 84-year-old Reynolds and the 60-year-old Fisher died last month just one day apart, with the former suffering a stroke and the latter felled by a heart attack.

Will you be tuning in this weekend?