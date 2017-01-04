Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' Bright Lights Doc Gets HBO Trailer

Anyone in need of a good cry? Well, step right up.
HBO has released the trailer for Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, its documentary about the complex relationship between the late, iconic mother-daughter duo.
The film, premiering Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8/7c, offers a candid look at “a family’s complicated love” that doubles as an “intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity.”
The 84-year-old Reynolds and the 60-year-old Fisher died last month just one day apart, with the former suffering a stroke and the latter felled by a heart attack.
Will you be tuning in this weekend?
Looks really sweet, Ill def give it a shot
How could we not?
I honestly don’t know if I can. It’s still a little raw and unspeakable for me. I may need another week or so.
“I’m my mom’s best friend”/”I share everything with my daughter” And bring on the tears.
Ouch. My heart.
I’m not crying, you’re crying.
We’re all crying.