Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' Bright Lights Doc Gets HBO Trailer

By

Anyone in need of a good cry? Well, step right up.

HBO has released the trailer for Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, its documentary about the complex relationship between the late, iconic mother-daughter duo.

The film, premiering Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8/7c, offers a candid look at “a family’s complicated love” that doubles as an “intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity.”

The 84-year-old Reynolds and the 60-year-old Fisher died last month just one day apart, with the former suffering a stroke and the latter felled by a heart attack.

Will you be tuning in this weekend?

7 Comments
  1. dave says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:50 AM

    Looks really sweet, Ill def give it a shot

    Reply
  2. romeoalphakilosierra (@romeoalphakilo) says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:00 AM

    How could we not?

    Reply
  3. Annie Sisk says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:28 AM

    I honestly don’t know if I can. It’s still a little raw and unspeakable for me. I may need another week or so.

    Reply
  4. maltru says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:50 AM

    “I’m my mom’s best friend”/”I share everything with my daughter” And bring on the tears.

    Reply
  5. Tina says:
    January 4, 2017 at 10:06 AM

    Ouch. My heart.

    Reply
  6. Ellen says:
    January 4, 2017 at 11:13 AM

    I’m not crying, you’re crying.

    Reply
