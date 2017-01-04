Ratings: New Girl Surges in New Time Slot, Bones Expectedly Returns Down

Fox’s New Girl christened its new, earlier Tuesday time slot with 2.5 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating, surging 50 and 38 percent from its last fresh episode to deliver a season high in audience while hitting a best-since-premiere demo number.
Leading out of that, The Mick‘s time slot debut did 3.3 mil and a 1.3, down sharply from Sunday’s post-football preview. Bones put up 3.4 mil and a 0.9 following a six-month break and landing in a new time slot, down from both its previous season opener (6.2 mil/1.4) and its Season 11 average (4.9 mil/1.0), though up a tick in the demo from its July finale (3.7 mil/0.8). That looks to be the series’ smallest audience ever, while up a tenth from its all-time demo low.
Elsewhere in the land of ratings….
CBS | NCIS (15.6 mil/1.8) and Bull (11.3 mil/1.5) each returned up a tenth, while New Orleans (9.5 mil/1.2) was flat.
NBC | The Wall (6.7 mil/1.7) rose 42 percent from its Monday outing. Chicago Fire (7.6 mil/1.6) dipped a tenth in an earlier time slot, while a special Chicago P.D. (7.8 mil/1.7) hit 11-month highs.
THE CW | No Tomorrow (520K/0.2) dropped more eyeballs while flat in the demo.
ABC | The Middle (6.6 mil/1.7), American Housewife (5.6 mil/1.6) and Real O’Neals (3.3 mil/1.0) each rose one tenth, while Fresh Off the Boat (4.4 mil/1.4) added two tenths and hit best-since-premiere numbers.
I really hope New Girl stays in this timeslot. It’s just doing better here than coming on after B99. And I want more seasons of New Girl, so FOX, let New Girl stay!
I agree. I’m glad to see last night went well- hopefully it has a new (permanent) home.
The Mick did did great sampling after Football on Sunday. But what they expect to happen after that? Good cast, cute show, but at the wrong time at the network. They have done shows like this before with Ben & Kate and Grandfathered. Both two cute shows but didn’t do well.
Last night was easily their best episode of the season. The sharp humor was back. It seemed to be missing or slightly off in the first half of the season.
Great for New Girl. Last night was a great episode. Too bad for Bones as it was also excellent last night. Don’t think FOX gives a crap about it.
They don’t, hence the multiple breaks, constant time slot changes and the delay of even telling viewers when it would come back (in the past).
12 seasons of episodes tells otherwise. Like, what else do you want?
Bones episode was great last night. I’m glad for my DVR though as I forgot when it was coming back until I saw it scheduled to record. I’ll miss it when it’s gone. 😔
Bones was fun – but I found the pacing of the story way too fast & overly convoluted. This story really should have been a 2-parter. The backstory of Zack should have had more cat-&-mouse – whereas the the murder plot was kind of slotted in for the sake of having a story of the week.
The Wall (or “plinko on steroids” as suggested earlier this week) is the most confusing game show ever. I couldn’t figure out what was happening. Why did the guy have to put red balls into plinko play at the end? And what is with all the emotional ramblings of the contestants (“this ball is for my father and father-in-law” and “my mother isn’t with us anymore but she is guiding this ball for us”)? Maybe I need to watch it from the beginning to figure out what is going on, but I’m not sure I have the patience. I prefer good old-fashion Plinko with Bob Barker!
Couldn’t agree more. The Wall is always like Plinko which is the one of the most popular games on The Price is Right with Bob Barker (BEST) and Drew Carey (WORST).
Wait you didn’t watch a game show from the beginning and are complaining you didn’t understand how it works ? You sir are an idiot of course you don’t understand a game part way through. It’s really a very simple game.
Don’t make me or someone go all Donald Trump on you Chris.
Ahh, the lovable KevinTran 2.0, ladies and gentlemen. This comment will be deleted for pointing out his quasi-aggressive comments that lack comprehension of the English language.
Seriously? Maybe you should switch to decaf. And yes, I turned The Wall on after it had started, but near the beginning (maybe 10 minutes into the hour long show) and I couldn’t figure out the rules. Call me whatever you want, but as a college graduate with a post-graduate degree I can assure you that I’m not an idiot.
Hope New Girl gets renewed soon but I don’t know how many more it will last.
I read the headline as “Super Girl soars…” and I thought I missed the MSP. I was so confused and scared. But Yay!! So happy for New Girl, it doesn’t get the love it deserves.
I guess all things considered, it’s not that bad for Bones. Fox barely ever even promotes the show after such a long break with yet another move. sigh.
That’s too bad about Bones because it was a great episode but what do expect when its off for so long, no promotion and the stories that have come out about their future stories don’t go over so well. But hey FOX will take their demo number over Scream Queens now wont they?
I don’t get that people can’t see what’s in front of them and that’s the fact that Megan Fox is a draw on New Girl and adds something to the show. I’d like if she came back next season as a main character, some fans may not like her (for whatever reason) but the fact of the matter is she brought new life (and a few eyeballs) to the show last season when Zooey was on maternity leave and the same thing seems to have happened with this past weeks episode (not to say that the boost in ratings is strictly because of Megan, but facts are facts).
I totally agree with you Aubrey. There could be great scenes between her and Zooey!