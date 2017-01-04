Ratings: New Girl Surges in New Time Slot, Bones Expectedly Returns Down

Fox’s New Girl christened its new, earlier Tuesday time slot with 2.5 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating, surging 50 and 38 percent from its last fresh episode to deliver a season high in audience while hitting a best-since-premiere demo number.

Leading out of that, The Mick‘s time slot debut did 3.3 mil and a 1.3, down sharply from Sunday’s post-football preview. Bones put up 3.4 mil and a 0.9 following a six-month break and landing in a new time slot, down from both its previous season opener (6.2 mil/1.4) and its Season 11 average (4.9 mil/1.0), though up a tick in the demo from its July finale (3.7 mil/0.8). That looks to be the series’ smallest audience ever, while up a tenth from its all-time demo low.

Elsewhere in the land of ratings….

CBS | NCIS (15.6 mil/1.8) and Bull (11.3 mil/1.5) each returned up a tenth, while New Orleans (9.5 mil/1.2) was flat.

NBC | The Wall (6.7 mil/1.7) rose 42 percent from its Monday outing. Chicago Fire (7.6 mil/1.6) dipped a tenth in an earlier time slot, while a special Chicago P.D. (7.8 mil/1.7) hit 11-month highs.

THE CW | No Tomorrow (520K/0.2) dropped more eyeballs while flat in the demo.

ABC | The Middle (6.6 mil/1.7), American Housewife (5.6 mil/1.6) and Real O’Neals (3.3 mil/1.0) each rose one tenth, while Fresh Off the Boat (4.4 mil/1.4) added two tenths and hit best-since-premiere numbers.

