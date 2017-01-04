No Bones about it: Billy Eichner has a lot of complicated feelings about Fox’s long-running procedural coming to an end.

Those feelings were expressed during Tuesday’s Billy on the Street, which found the comedian literally handing out bones to strangers in exchange for saying what they’ll miss most about the show.

As always, the responses were mixed, ranging from genuine disappointment (“I don’t they’re ever going to find another show like that again”) to utter confusion (“I have no idea what that is”). But my personal favorite was the David Boreanaz fan who said, “I only liked it ’cause of Angel. He was from Angel with, um, Charmed.” Close enough!

