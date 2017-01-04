Billy on the Street Delivers Shady Farewell Tribute to Bones — Watch

No Bones about it: Billy Eichner has a lot of complicated feelings about Fox’s long-running procedural coming to an end.

Those feelings were expressed during Tuesday’s Billy on the Street, which found the comedian literally handing out bones to strangers in exchange for saying what they’ll miss most about the show.

As always, the responses were mixed, ranging from genuine disappointment (“I don’t they’re ever going to find another show like that again”) to utter confusion (“I have no idea what that is”). But my personal favorite was the David Boreanaz fan who said, “I only liked it ’cause of Angel. He was from Angel with, um, Charmed.” Close enough!

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment below: What will you miss most about Bones?

5 Comments
  1. Eric says:
    January 4, 2017 at 10:47 AM

    Billy is ridiculous, but almost never fails to make me laugh. I want to visit NYC just in the hopes of running into him.

  2. Thea says:
    January 4, 2017 at 10:50 AM

    Well Charisma was in that one episode of Charmed… And I must admit David was 100% why I gave Bones a try in the first place.

  3. Cbritt says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:44 PM

    I will miss, everything. The mystery, romance, and comedy. There has never been a show so great. The cast, writers, and producers are awesome. There could never be another show, that instills the environment, of friends and family, along with all the drama this show has. Please don’t go, I will have to keep binge watching episodes. I love Bones.

