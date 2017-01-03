Meg Ryan to Lead EPIX Comedy Series Picture Paris, Based on 2011 Short Film

Meg Ryan is making the best of a bad vacation.

The actress, famous for her work in big-screen romantic comedies like You’ve Got Mail and When Harry Met Sally, will star in EPIX’s half-hour comedy series Picture Paris, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on the 2011 short film of the same name — which originally starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Ryan’s role — Picture Paris follows a couple of suburban empty nesters whose trip to the City of Lights doesn’t go exactly as they expected.

Brad Hall, who wrote and directed the original Picture Paris, is also on board; he previously created NBC’s short-lived Watching Ellie, which also starred wife Louis-Dreyfus. Though EPIX is not commenting on the status of Picture Paris, it’s reportedly in development and on the fast track for a straight-to-series order.

Watch a trailer for the original Picture Paris below, then drop a comment with your thoughts: Will you be tuning in?