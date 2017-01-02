President Obama's Farewell Address Set for Night of Tuesday, Jan. 10

President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell address to the country on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the White House has announced.

Speaking from McCormick Place in his hometown of Chicago, President Obama’s closing remarks will serve to “celebrate the ways you’ve changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here,” he shared in an email to supporters.

Obama also referenced George Washington’s inaugural farewell address, which in 1796 “set the precedent for a peaceful, democratic transfer of power.”

Farewell addresses typically run in primetime, either in the 8 or 9 o’clock hour, and last around 15 to 20 minutes. With most of ABC, CBS and Fox’s Tuesday programming set to resume this week, the only major return on tap for Jan. 10 is NBC’s This Is Us, at 9 pm.

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office on Friday, Jan.20.