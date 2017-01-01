The Mick Recap: Will You Keep an Eye on Kaitlin Olson's New Comedy?

Sweet Dee’s got a new gig over on Fox — but is it your cup of tea?
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Kaitlin Olson stars in The Mick, which kicked off its midseason run with a special New Year’s Day premiere.
The series centers on Olson’s Mickey who, make no mistake, is an absolute degenerate. In an opening montage, she can be seen putting out a cigarette in a cantaloupe, doing whippets from a can of whipped cream, washing a Twinkie down with mouthwash and shaving her armpits openly in the aisles of a grocery store. As it turns out, this is her way of preparing to visit her estranged, rich sister Pamela (Old Christine‘s Tricia O’Kelley) in hopes of snagging a loan.
Their awkward reunion is cut short when the FBI raids Pamela’s posh Connecticut residence and arrests both her and her husband for fraud. At some point, they manage to flee the country, leaving Mickey responsible for her niece and nephews.
Obviously not fit to be the kids’ legal guardian, you might be left to wonder how Mickey’s first few days of parenting went down. Well, let’s recap:
* After getting off on the wrong foot with snooty niece Sabrina (The Night Of‘s Sofia Black-D’Elia), Mickey challenges her to a drinking contest, dosing her absinthe with six different sleep aids to keep her from heading out to a party. Later, she inadvertently encourages Sabrina to steal an owl from school and release it back into the wild. After Sabrina sets her up to be attacked by the owl, Mickey may or may not have fed it to her for dinner.
* Mickey advises Chip (Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp‘s Thomas Barbusca), the middle child, to stand up to his bully by revealing the kid has a “tiny pecker.” Unfortunately, the kid’s pecker is unusually large, and sends Chip running home with a bloodied nose.
* There’s also adorable younger nephew Ben (newcomer Jack Stanton), who Mickey lets skip out on school because he misses his parents. During their afternoon bonding sesh, Mickey sets a park trash can on fire to distract an ice cream vendor, and steals popsicles for the both of them. She later uses Ben’s unlimited credit card to take them both on a shopping spree.
There are other characters who populate The Mick, including Mickey’s schlub of a boyfriend Jimmy (Angie Tribeca‘s Scott MacArther), who leaves her for dead after accidentally hitting her with his car while fleeing the FBI raid. We also meet Liz (Vice Principals‘ Susan Park), the meddling neighbor eager to prove that Mickey’s not fit to look after the kids. Last but not least is Alba the maid (Last Man Standing‘s Carla Jimenez); Mickey quickly forms a bond with her, which comes in handy when Liz and a security guard come a-knockin’ at a moment when she appears completely out of her element.
The dark comedy, which closes out Episode 1 with the reveal that the Pamela and her husband won’t be back anytime soon, will likely require one or two more viewings before audiences can decide whether they’re hooked. Nonetheless, The Mick is a fine showcase for Olson. The show settles into its regularly day and time — Tuesdays at 8:30/7:30c — on Jan. 3.
What did you think of The Mick? Grade the premiere via our poll, then chime in below.
It’s billed as ‘Foul mouthed’… Its on FOX, how can it be? Did they censor it? or is it just another network TV-tamed show that clearly needed Showtime/HBO?
I was walking in and out of the room while it was on. A lot of what I saw of Olson is basically Dee Reynolds, not that its a bad thing. Am I wrong?
I agree. I did enjoy it, but the character has a bunch of similarities to Sweet Dee but without the swearing. I will say this show in many ways would have been a better fit for FXX or TBS.
Loved it! I hope this show does well…it was LOL funny…The whole cast was amazing but Kaitlin O was the true star, will def tune back. I don’t mind that the character is a PG version of Dee Reynolds.
Chip is my early fav…he is awesome
Sabrina was funny but her “brattiness” could get old very fast.
I hope she stays a brat and not go down the road of Uncle Buck. Keep her nasty and bitter.
The mistake ABC made with Don’t Trust the B was that they tried to make the B less of a B as time went on. Her humor was in her B ness, ditto Sabrina and Mick. I’d love to see these two try to out B each other, and then brutally destroy any interloper that dares oppose their family member.
Yes I loved it, put aside all the safe spaces and welcome to 2017 bitches. Great cast and wish them all success.
I loved it, in a time of safe spaces and being PC it’s welcome to 2017. With the comments of her acting like Dee I see a character developing in a Pilot.
The ads for it were sufficient to put me off. Most of what is being thrown at us of late is so vulgar and low-brow it is aimed at the near dregs of society. I’m so thankful for PBS.
I have never seen Kaitlin Olson that I know of so I can’t compare her performance to her characters on other shows. However I kept thinking she was practically a carbon copy of Jes Macallen from Mistresses. It would have been a perfect role for Jes but that still wouldn’t save this stupid show. It was totally unrealistic and what a role model she is by stuffing herself while shopping in the market, and setting a trash can on fire so she could steal from the ice cream vendor. The drugging of her bratty niece was also reprehensible. These things are funny? Thank heavens for shows like “This is Us”.
I like this is us as well, but not every show can be a family drama beating you over the head with the sap/schmaltz and weekly life lesson. Sometimes it’s entertaining to watch something that’s not trying so desperately to be wholesome or inspirational, but can portray less virtuous people and situations in a lighthearted and funny way. For me, I think we have plenty of “This is Us” shows on tv now, so things like these are a refreshing change of pace.
Better than I expected. I’ll give it a shot. So, Kaitlin is working in two shows at the same time?
This show cracked me up. I liked the fact that Mickey has no filter and Olson plays her with the right balance of jerk-but-still-likable-for-some-reason. I also liked the idea of her not pandering to the spoiled kids just because they are kids. Funny stuff. Keep Mickey honest (i.e. “bad”) and I’ll keep tuning in.
Without Kaitlin Olsen, this would be a complete miss.