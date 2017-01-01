The Mick Recap: Will You Keep an Eye on Kaitlin Olson's New Comedy?

Sweet Dee’s got a new gig over on Fox — but is it your cup of tea?

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Kaitlin Olson stars in The Mick, which kicked off its midseason run with a special New Year’s Day premiere.

The series centers on Olson’s Mickey who, make no mistake, is an absolute degenerate. In an opening montage, she can be seen putting out a cigarette in a cantaloupe, doing whippets from a can of whipped cream, washing a Twinkie down with mouthwash and shaving her armpits openly in the aisles of a grocery store. As it turns out, this is her way of preparing to visit her estranged, rich sister Pamela (Old Christine‘s Tricia O’Kelley) in hopes of snagging a loan.

Their awkward reunion is cut short when the FBI raids Pamela’s posh Connecticut residence and arrests both her and her husband for fraud. At some point, they manage to flee the country, leaving Mickey responsible for her niece and nephews.

Obviously not fit to be the kids’ legal guardian, you might be left to wonder how Mickey’s first few days of parenting went down. Well, let’s recap:

* After getting off on the wrong foot with snooty niece Sabrina (The Night Of‘s Sofia Black-D’Elia), Mickey challenges her to a drinking contest, dosing her absinthe with six different sleep aids to keep her from heading out to a party. Later, she inadvertently encourages Sabrina to steal an owl from school and release it back into the wild. After Sabrina sets her up to be attacked by the owl, Mickey may or may not have fed it to her for dinner.

* Mickey advises Chip (Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp‘s Thomas Barbusca), the middle child, to stand up to his bully by revealing the kid has a “tiny pecker.” Unfortunately, the kid’s pecker is unusually large, and sends Chip running home with a bloodied nose.

* There’s also adorable younger nephew Ben (newcomer Jack Stanton), who Mickey lets skip out on school because he misses his parents. During their afternoon bonding sesh, Mickey sets a park trash can on fire to distract an ice cream vendor, and steals popsicles for the both of them. She later uses Ben’s unlimited credit card to take them both on a shopping spree.

There are other characters who populate The Mick, including Mickey’s schlub of a boyfriend Jimmy (Angie Tribeca‘s Scott MacArther), who leaves her for dead after accidentally hitting her with his car while fleeing the FBI raid. We also meet Liz (Vice Principals‘ Susan Park), the meddling neighbor eager to prove that Mickey’s not fit to look after the kids. Last but not least is Alba the maid (Last Man Standing‘s Carla Jimenez); Mickey quickly forms a bond with her, which comes in handy when Liz and a security guard come a-knockin’ at a moment when she appears completely out of her element.

The dark comedy, which closes out Episode 1 with the reveal that the Pamela and her husband won’t be back anytime soon, will likely require one or two more viewings before audiences can decide whether they’re hooked. Nonetheless, The Mick is a fine showcase for Olson. The show settles into its regularly day and time — Tuesdays at 8:30/7:30c — on Jan. 3.

