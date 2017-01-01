Mariah Carey Shrugs, '$#*! Happens' in Wake of New Year's Lip Sync Fiasco

Sometimes a hero comes along. Other times, you’re Mariah Carey on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and there isn’t a single audio technician who can salvage an unforgettably awkward performance.
The “Visions of Love” singer took to Twitter not long after her vocal track gave out during her medley of greatest hits on the annual NYE broadcast and, needless to say, she presented herself as not too shaken up about it. (Warning: understandable expletive ahead.)
ICYMI: Carey’s technical snafu began almost immediately after she opened with a few bars of “Auld Lang Syne.” After moving on to 1991 hit “Emotions,” her backing track malfunctioned, forcing Carey to call out to her technicians from the stage, urging them to “get these monitors on.”
The problem appeared fixed moments later as the medley transitioned into “We Belong Together,” but it soon became clear that what Carey was hearing in her earpiece was not in sync with what was heard by the audience at home, at which point she stopped lip-syncing again.
It always seems to be something with her. Maybe they need to learn from Star Wars and just CGI her.
This
Stars should never call out the audio techs. They work harder and get paid less. Accept your own foibles. I’m sure the techs were ready for a sound check. Where was Mariah?
we all know she messed up but then shes entitled shes Mariah Carey and she can afford it. The technical difficulties could have happened to anyone. My question is why didnt she sing the songs was she ill?
She hasn’t been able to sing her own songs for years now.
Probably because it was cold out. The cold affects the vocal chords in a bad way. It’s why most of the people lip sync for things like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Those who don’t (Idina Menzel, for example) get raked across the coals for sounding terrible.
Well it still would have been better than what was happening. Sorry a true professional would of compensated for the snafu. Really the truth is her voice isn’t the same anymore, which happens, but she refuse to fact that fact.
Mariah. Was having problems before her performance, she seemed to be off when she was interviewed by Ryan. She seemed extremely nervous. Didn’t know how to answer his questions.
You could tell she wasn’t herself by she and Ryan talking and her fixing her hair while on live Tv…What ever she was drinking doing could’ve waited until after party…
People shouldn’t be allowed to lip sync unless they’re on Lip Sync Battle. She didn’t even try to go on with the performance. Her lambs r saying everyone dies it. No they don’t. Adele doesn’t. Kelly Clarkson doesn’t. Gloria Estefan & the cast of On Your Feet didn’t last night. Glad I wasn’t watching
Mariah can blame technical things for her performance failures all she wants, but that’s not where her main problems are.
She needs help!
I’m calling BS on this whole thing. She’s no longer relevant and since her scantily clad vids didn’t spark enough buzz, she had to go bigger just to stay in the limelight…since her “fiancé” figured her out and dumped her.
I completely disagree. She is still and will always been relevant and she kicked him to curb not the other way around. I’d like to see you sing live.
Since I have a healthy grasp of reality, I know that I do not possess the gift of singing. Mariah had that gift but she chose to focus on other things and since your voice is muscle-like, it must be exercised or it will fail.
Mariah Carey’s voice is shot. Apparently, lip syncing won’t save her. And nice, blaming the audio techs. How ’bout accepting it isn’t the ’90s anymore and your voice just isn’t what it used to be? And does every outfit she owns now allow for her girls to always come out and play?
I love this woman and I am a true fan but She didn’t practice singing her music is what it boils down to. She has gotten lazy over the years with remembering and perfecting the words to her music. I realize she is a busy lady, and she wants to be in love and all that crap but she needs to make the time to push everything aside, hire back her vocal trainer and get her mind vocally focused on learning and perfecting her lyrics like she use to. Why sign up for a performance and not prepare for it. If i knew everybody in the world was watching me come back from the dead, aint no way in hell that I wouldn’t be ready to shine EVERY time I clicked my heels onstage, especially with cameras and camera phones watching me. ESPECIALLY when I know that all the other singing artist in the world is out there somewhere watchin’ me. . She needs to put the same effort she puts into looking fabulous also back in to sounding phenomenal like she use to. People will love you and allow you excuses only but for so long. Why is this woman playing and taking her fans for granted??????
I pray that she is not becoming senile, she is too young for that
Really tired of the pathetic grasping for the spotlight by the likes of Madonna, Mariah, Caitlyn, and no doubt the Obama’s very soon. Accepting that one is no longer relevant must be very hard.