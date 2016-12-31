88 Shows That Ended in 2016: Which Will You Miss the Most?

Later, Masters and Johnson. Buh-bye, “Caskett.” Seacrest out… for good, this time.
2016 was a very busy year for TV fans like us — sorry, friends and family! — but even as we added dozens of new shows to our season-pass lists, we also waved goodbye to a bunch of old favorites. Nearly a hundred in total, if our math is right.
Our list of shows that ended this year includes: long-running procedurals like ABC’s Castle and TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles; an acclaimed legal drama in CBS’ The Good Wife; a reality-TV phenomenon and ratings behemoth in Fox’s American Idol; a carnal think piece in Masters of Sex; the sitcom that won Melissa McCarthy an Emmy in CBS’ Mike & Molly; and the list goes on.
So scroll through the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — and join us as we take one last look at all the TV shows that aired their final episode in 2016. Then come back and let us know which ones you’ll miss the most.
I’ll miss Person of Interest the most. Maybe because it’s quality never wavered. Secondly I’d pick Royal Pains. It marked the seeming end of USA’s blue sky television. Sometimes you just want to relax and not worry about which character you love is going to die next. I’ll also miss Castle. Or at least the Castle that was, before the debacle that was the final season.
TheGood Wife, Galavant and Agent Carter :(
I kinda miss Castle.but the OLD Castle. Like up through season 5. After that it got progressively weirder and I lost interest after the non-wedding fiasco.
I’ll miss The Good Wife, Royal Pains, and Togetherness were all excellent shows. But I have to say I’ll miss Castle most of all. #RIPCaskett
I will miss most: American Idol. Mike & Molly. Limitless. Containment. Telenovela. The Family. Second Chance.
Definitely The Good Wife – I don’t understand how the Kings could end this and then continue with another iteration. Roadies, Person of Interest, Grandfathered, Rizzoli & Isles, Galavant. So many good shows bit the dust.
In no particular order: Rizzoli & Isles, POI, Hell On wheels, Feed The Beast, Vinyl, Unforgettable, Tyrant, Banshee, Blunt Talk. I’ll miss them all!! Here’s hoping 2017 is a much better year for us all. Thanks to TVL for all the great stories this year.
Castle, Castle, and Castle! Yes, the final seasons were not their finest hours but I would take those weird / poorly plotted episodes over no episodes at all. Thank you TBS for keeping the Castle love alive ❤️
Person of Interest! Though I am pleased it went out on mostly its own terms which is for the select few.
Good Wife leaves a bad taste after the whole green screen fiasco. Be professional
I’ll only miss Banshee and Limitless.
I really liked Penny Dreadful but hated the ending it was given, felt so abrupt and unresolved. Also, I loved the first 6 seasons of The Good Wife, but after how they handled Kalinda’s exit and how terrible season 7 (and the ending was) I think I would have stoped watching if it had continued. I will give the Kings another chance with Diane’s spin-off though, the trailer looked good!
Recovery Road and Good Girls Revolt, especially recovery road =(
NBC should have let Aquarius run all 6 of its seasons. It was a summer series and pretty dang good at a time when everything else is just reruns.
I’m still mourning Person of Interest! It’s every bit as good on rewatch. I also miss Galavant because it was just plain fun!
I miss Castle prior to the last season. But I wouldn’t have wanted it to continue without Beckett.
Also, with The Good Wife, it was a great show, and I miss it. However, it was time for it to end.
Man some of those shows I a) didn’t even know existed or b) never thought they should have been made in the first place. But I will miss Togetherness and Grandfathered. Oh yeah and Sleepy Hollow. What is it you say? Sleepy Hollow is still on? No, not that show that is coming back this month wearing Sleepy Hollow’s name, the real Sleepy Hollow.
I loved the real Sleepy Hollow and I miss it.
Royal Pains. Though the characters played themselves out, I couldn’t get enough of the sunny & beautiful Hamptons while I was in the middle of yet another snowy, sub 20 degree day. And of course POI. So many layers to that smart, intelligent show.
Not in any particular order
R&I
Hell on Wheels
DCI Banks
Broadchurch and Last Tango in Halifax (neither have been cancelled but both have been seriously delayed for a couple of years
Longmire – even though it has another season to go it will end after that. I would love Walt & company to go on for years.
Happy New Year to TVLine, their entire staff and everyone who posts here. I hope 2017 brings a kinder, gentler year with good health for everyone and not the massive loss of icons we’ve treasured and that Drumpf doesn’t do too much damage to the world.
How did I forget Gilmore Girls. Netflix sent out a tweet the other day that looked promising (she said hopefully)
Fully agree on Longmire!!Broadchurch and Last Tango in Halifax are also two very good shows!
Out of 80+ shows only 6 mattered to me and two of those only slightly. I’ll truly miss Castle, American Idol, Rizzoli & Isles and Inspector Lewis. I’ll miss Mysteries of Laura and Unforgettable a little. Most of the rest I’ve never seen and some I’ve never heard of at all.
I miss Castle so much. The last season wasn’t good but was one of the beso shows on tv
Definitely American Idol. I loved it from beginning to end. There’s going to be a huge void in my tv life this spring.
As for short-term shows, I wished I could’ve seen more of Gallavant, Containment, and Brain Dead.
Agent Carter, The Family and a few others shouldn’t have been cancelled.
Missing Agent Carter and Galavant and still can’t believe Rizzoli & Isles is over :(
I was only getting invested in Rizzoli when they announced the end of it, it’s a satisfying ending. Surely better than Castle’s rushed one. I liked Aquarius too, an easy show to watch.
I however, mourn the old, good Top Gear the most. Why did Jeremy have to punch the producer over meatloaf?
Agent Carter is the one I’ll miss the most, but I’ll also miss Brain Dead and Telenovela.
Limitless was the cutest thing ever.
I’ll definitely miss Argent Carter the most and I’m totally not over it (Marvel: gimme a follow-up movie or miniseries pretty please)! But I’ll also miss the likes of Limitless (couldn’t believe that wasn’t renewed, it was so awesome!), Undateable (the live format really made it great again and different from everything else on tv, especially on Friday nights), The Grinder (I believe we’ll be talking about this show in a few years the same way we now talk about Happy Endings: why did it get cancelled so soon?), Grandfathered (was just fun to watch and a nice companion to The Grinder) and even Heartbeat (which I really enjoyed thanks to the great cast)!