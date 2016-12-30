Bright Lights on HBO
HBO Moves Up Debut of Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds Documentary

In the wake of this week’s tragic deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, HBO has moved up the premiere of its documentary about the Hollywood icons.

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will debut on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8/7c, the cabler announced early Friday. The film tells the “story of a family’s complicated love,” offering an “intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity.”

VIDEOSCarrie Fisher: Behind the Scenes of What Would Be Her Final TV Role

The doc — which bowed to enthusiastic reviews at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival — features “vintage family films that bring iconic old-world Hollywood to life, as well as extensive vérité footage,” per HBO.

The 84-year-old Reynolds and the 60-year-old Fisher died one day apart, with the former suffering a stroke and the latter felled by a heart attack.

2 Comments
  1. Ritz says:
    December 30, 2016 at 9:07 AM

    What a surprise…
    I bet on it just yesterday. Too bad I didn’t bet money, I would have won.

  2. Brian says:
    December 30, 2016 at 9:20 AM

    As hard as it’ll be, because I loved both of these women, i’ll be watching.

