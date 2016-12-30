Best New Winter TV Shows
Winter TV Preview: Riverdale, Legion, 24: Legacy, Big Little Lies and 10 Other New Shows to Get Excited About

After debuting dozens of shows this fall, TV is set to unleash in early 2017 another batch of fresh fare — featuring a hero racing against the clock, a gorgeous grifter, an X-traordinary man and a young lady who’s not in Kansas anymore.

The TVLine staff sifted through a pile of screeners to single out the most promising winter arrivals, from the already buzzy (Riverdale is a groovy place to visit) to the star-studded (Big Little Lies fulfills its huge potential) to the sleeper surprises (the new One Day at a Time just might hit home for you).

We also allowed ourselves to take one singular “flier” and cast a vote of confidence for a seemingly super show, sight unseen.

Best New TV Shows of Winter 2017
Review the slideshow above (click here for direct access) to meet your possible new obsessions and then tell us in Comments what you’re excited for!

29 Comments
  1. jtrattray says:
    December 30, 2016 at 7:19 AM

    I would watch Riverdale if it wasn’t a Greg Berlanti show, but honestly I’m sick of watch people of colour being treated badly, and casting a white passing person of colour and then ignoring his race isn’t a great start.

  2. nhogan47 says:
    December 30, 2016 at 7:25 AM

    They showed Powerless at Comic -Con. I loved it.

    • c-mo says:
      December 30, 2016 at 7:29 AM

      As a non-comic book aficionado, will I like it? I’m looking forward to it because of the stars and the premise sounds really funny.

      • nhogan47 says:
        December 30, 2016 at 7:17 PM

        Yes, I think I’m comic book aficionados will like it just fine. It doesn’t seem to require deep lore knowledge, just basic “Oh yeah, I know who Green Lantern is!” Type stuff.

    • Mel says:
      December 30, 2016 at 7:51 AM

      Won’t be the same show you’ve seen the trailer for. Showrunner and creator exited upon creative differences with the network, so the premise has quite changed since.

  3. wrstlgirl says:
    December 30, 2016 at 7:26 AM

    Can’t wait for 24 Legacy and Six.

  4. LADY_in_MD says:
    December 30, 2016 at 7:41 AM

    Looking forward to 24 Big Little Lies and Riverdale now the big problem is how I’m going to make room on the DVR schedule for three new shows!

  5. Steven says:
    December 30, 2016 at 7:45 AM

    “the lovechild of The L.A. Complex and UnREAL”? Oh I’m so in! I saw Beyond at NYCC this year and am already fully involved.

  6. Kevin says:
    December 30, 2016 at 8:01 AM

    Even though I’m a huge 24 fan, really looking forward to watch 24: Legacy when it debuts after the Super Bowl.

  7. herman1959 says:
    December 30, 2016 at 9:01 AM

    I’m looking forward to Powerless and Sneaky Pete, and I love that the latter is on Amazon so I can watch when I want.

  8. Billy meacham says:
    December 30, 2016 at 9:02 AM

    Can’t wait for 24 legacy. Is it just going to be like a one season thing like 24 live another day was back in 2014?

    Might give ransom, training day, powerless and riverdale a watch.

    • Brian says:
      December 30, 2016 at 10:43 AM

      The intention is definitely for Legacy to be a regular multi season show.

      Is the absence of A Series of Unfortunate Events on the list a bad sign for that show?

  9. Steve F. says:
    December 30, 2016 at 10:21 AM

    Riverdale, Powerless, and possibly Legion are on my watch list.

  10. lordofluck says:
    December 30, 2016 at 12:32 PM

    I am a fan of 24 but am not looking forward to the new series that trailer they released was awful.

  11. Aisha says:
    December 30, 2016 at 12:57 PM

    On my original watch list: Big Little Lies (loved the book) and Powerless
    Having gone through the list I’m adding: The Arrangement
    These are potential binges after I finish uni: Emerald City, Imposters (bc I love Parker Young!),
    Riverdale is a weird one for me, The CW always eventually lets me down but I love the cast so we shall see!
    The Flash hasn’t fully let me down yet but it’s the only one in the past six + years

  12. grazelled says:
    December 30, 2016 at 2:03 PM

    Thanks TVline for this look at these new shows, some I hadn’t heard of or others I thought weren’t interesting enough. Powerless looks good and I wish I had HBO to see Big Little Lies. Some of the other ones also look like they’re worth at least trying out.

  13. Joey Padron says:
    December 30, 2016 at 6:25 PM

    Excited to see Legion and Powerless in 2017!

  14. Mo says:
    December 30, 2016 at 7:38 PM

    I didn’t think I wanted to watch Riverdale, but now I kinda do…

  15. writerpatrick says:
    December 31, 2016 at 6:06 AM

    I was never a big Archie fan so I have no interest in Riverdale. However, I get the feeling that Archie fans will be disappointed. It looks like a generic teen drama just using the Archie names.

    And for some reason the ads remind me of Twin Peaks.

  16. MMD says:
    December 31, 2016 at 7:40 AM

    I would watch Walton Goggins read the phone book. Still miss his scenes with Timothy Olyphant on Justified.

