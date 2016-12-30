Winter TV Preview: Riverdale, Legion, 24: Legacy, Big Little Lies and 10 Other New Shows to Get Excited About

After debuting dozens of shows this fall, TV is set to unleash in early 2017 another batch of fresh fare — featuring a hero racing against the clock, a gorgeous grifter, an X-traordinary man and a young lady who’s not in Kansas anymore.
The TVLine staff sifted through a pile of screeners to single out the most promising winter arrivals, from the already buzzy (Riverdale is a groovy place to visit) to the star-studded (Big Little Lies fulfills its huge potential) to the sleeper surprises (the new One Day at a Time just might hit home for you).
We also allowed ourselves to take one singular “flier” and cast a vote of confidence for a seemingly super show, sight unseen.
I would watch Riverdale if it wasn’t a Greg Berlanti show, but honestly I’m sick of watch people of colour being treated badly, and casting a white passing person of colour and then ignoring his race isn’t a great start.
Can anyone translate this for the rest of us? IS this because Josie and the Pussycats are WOC? Shouldnt that be a good thing?
The Josie and the pussycats casting is the only one that doesn’t make sense. Why turn a band that was originally multiracial into something with only one race?
Seems like an odd thing to complain about, but welcome to Trump’s America.
How is that Trump’s fault? Riverdale was underdevelopment and cast and filmed while Obama was President.
Really? Wow! No this was under Obamas watch, however I am not sure what this has to do with politics.
As for the race thing, why does that have to be an issue in everything? Sick of all that.
Give it a rest already. Sheesh (my avatar for a reason).
I think you need to check your own biases.
And did you ever read the comic? It was as 50’s America as any comic could be.
They showed Powerless at Comic -Con. I loved it.
As a non-comic book aficionado, will I like it? I’m looking forward to it because of the stars and the premise sounds really funny.
Yes, I think I’m comic book aficionados will like it just fine. It doesn’t seem to require deep lore knowledge, just basic “Oh yeah, I know who Green Lantern is!” Type stuff.
Won’t be the same show you’ve seen the trailer for. Showrunner and creator exited upon creative differences with the network, so the premise has quite changed since.
Well, it was the cast that made the pilot special. And I actually have seen the episode and not just the trailer.
Can’t wait for 24 Legacy and Six.
Looking forward to 24 Big Little Lies and Riverdale now the big problem is how I’m going to make room on the DVR schedule for three new shows!
“the lovechild of The L.A. Complex and UnREAL”? Oh I’m so in! I saw Beyond at NYCC this year and am already fully involved.
Oh and having seen 24: Legacy as well it is definitely worthy of it’s name.
Even though I’m a huge 24 fan, really looking forward to watch 24: Legacy when it debuts after the Super Bowl.
I’m looking forward to Powerless and Sneaky Pete, and I love that the latter is on Amazon so I can watch when I want.
Can’t wait for 24 legacy. Is it just going to be like a one season thing like 24 live another day was back in 2014?
Might give ransom, training day, powerless and riverdale a watch.
The intention is definitely for Legacy to be a regular multi season show.
Is the absence of A Series of Unfortunate Events on the list a bad sign for that show?
Riverdale, Powerless, and possibly Legion are on my watch list.
I am a fan of 24 but am not looking forward to the new series that trailer they released was awful.
On my original watch list: Big Little Lies (loved the book) and Powerless
Having gone through the list I’m adding: The Arrangement
These are potential binges after I finish uni: Emerald City, Imposters (bc I love Parker Young!),
Riverdale is a weird one for me, The CW always eventually lets me down but I love the cast so we shall see!
The Flash hasn’t fully let me down yet but it’s the only one in the past six + years
Thanks TVline for this look at these new shows, some I hadn’t heard of or others I thought weren’t interesting enough. Powerless looks good and I wish I had HBO to see Big Little Lies. Some of the other ones also look like they’re worth at least trying out.
Excited to see Legion and Powerless in 2017!
I didn’t think I wanted to watch Riverdale, but now I kinda do…
I was never a big Archie fan so I have no interest in Riverdale. However, I get the feeling that Archie fans will be disappointed. It looks like a generic teen drama just using the Archie names.
And for some reason the ads remind me of Twin Peaks.
I would watch Walton Goggins read the phone book. Still miss his scenes with Timothy Olyphant on Justified.