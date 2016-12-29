Exclusive
The Royals Sneak Peek: Robert's Return Triggers Another Family Bombshell

You can’t exactly blame Princess Eleanor for getting all emotional on Sunday’s The Royals (E!, 10/9c) — her brother did just come back from the dead, after all.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Eleanor’s intense reunion with Robert, which begins with her waking up after last week’s episode-ending faint.

“You always did make everything about you,” he tells her as Queen Helena enters the room — with tea, naturally.

But the real show begins, as always, when Cyrus joins the party. We all know a lot has happened since Robert’s “death” — including the actual death of King Simon — and Cyrus’ delivery of that news isn’t exactly tactful. (Are you surprised?)

Hit PLAY on the video below, then drop a comment with your hopes now that Robert has returned to the palace.

5 Comments
  1. wrstlgirl says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:05 AM

    Poor Prince Liam. Dude just can’t catch a break :-)

    Reply
  2. Bwhit says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:35 AM

    I’ve said it since the first season….Robert is not Simon’s, thus setting up a showdown with Liam over the throne.

    Reply
    • Alyse says:
      December 29, 2016 at 11:28 AM

      I think Robert is Simon’s but I think he’ll give up the throne to have his own life. They’ve talked about and shown his some of his struggle and it seems that’s the direction their leaning towards

      Reply
  3. MK says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:39 PM

    Love all the scoop on The Royals! Thank you for continually covering it!

    Reply
