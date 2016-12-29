Girl Meets World Update: 'No Official Word' on Cancellation... Yet

Don’t give up hope yet, Girl Meets World fans: A Season 4 renewal may still be in the cards.

Rider Strong, who reprised his Boy Meets World role of Shawn Hunter on the Disney Channel spinoff, revealed on a podcast this week that the show would wrap up with Season 3. But the official Twitter feed for the show’s writers’ room clarified on Tuesday that nothing’s been decided yet:

There is no official word as yet. Disney decision on season 4 coming soon. Officially, season 3 ends with 3 wonderful episodes in January. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

The feed added a note of gratitude for the show’s fans:

Whatever happens, it has been a great joy to get to continue this story. If it is over, thank you. If not, we will keep giving our best. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

And it couldn’t help getting in a good-natured dig at Strong’s Boy Meets World character Shawn Hunter as well:

As much as I love Shawn Hunter, having created his character and everything, you have to remember that he was wrong a lot. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

As the first tweet indicated, Girl Meets World still has three more episodes to air next month, even if Season 3 does turn out to be the end of the road. And the Jan. 20 season finale looks like a great blast from the past, with a slew of Boy Meets World alums returning to the fold, including Strong, Will Friedle (Eric) and Mr. Feeny himself, William Daniels.