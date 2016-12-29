Logo is doing its part to honor acting legend Debbie Reynolds, who died Wednesday following a stroke.

The cabler is devoting portions of its Friday and Saturday programming to the late Hollywood icon, beginning with a 12-episode Will & Grace marathon featuring all of Reynolds’ guest appearances as the mother of Debra Messing’s Grace (commencing Friday at 5 pm/ET).

Early Saturday morning, Logo will air the episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race in which Reynolds appeared as a guest judge (midnight/ET), as well as her episodes of Roseanne (1 am/ET) and Golden Girls (2 am/ET).

Reynolds’ death came just a day after the passing of daughter Carrie Fisher.