Logo is doing its part to honor acting legend Debbie Reynolds, who died Wednesday following a stroke.
The cabler is devoting portions of its Friday and Saturday programming to the late Hollywood icon, beginning with a 12-episode Will & Grace marathon featuring all of Reynolds’ guest appearances as the mother of Debra Messing’s Grace (commencing Friday at 5 pm/ET).
Early Saturday morning, Logo will air the episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race in which Reynolds appeared as a guest judge (midnight/ET), as well as her episodes of Roseanne (1 am/ET) and Golden Girls (2 am/ET).
Reynolds’ death came just a day after the passing of daughter Carrie Fisher.
The Disney Channel should do their own tribute and air the Halloweentown movies.
Not sure who owns the rights, but I’m expecting some channel to air Charlotte’s Web at some point. Not sure if Disney or Cartoon Network or some other network would air it.
Nickelodeon could probably air it.
I’m hoping that TCM will air a marathon of her musicals.