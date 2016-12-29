HBO Remembers Carrie Fisher With Wishful Drinking Encore

HBO invites you to revel in the biting wit of the late Carrie Fisher with an encore broadcast of Wishful Drinking, the cabler’s 2010 adaptation of the Hollywood vet’s autobiographical stage show.

Airing this Sunday, Jan. 1, at 9/8c, Wishful Drinking finds Fisher telling “the intoxicating tale of her life, combining her raucous one-woman stage performance, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage.”

The special earned two Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2011, including for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special.

Fisher passed away on Dec. 27, after suffering a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died of a stroke the following day, on Dec. 28.