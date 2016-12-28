TV Calendar January 2017
Courtesy of ABC, The CW, Showtime and Fox

January TV Premieres, Returns, Finales and More: Save the 130+ Dates!

By /

The good news: TV’s “winter vacation” feels shorter this year, with shows such as Grey’s Anatomy and S.H.I.E.L.D. foregoing extended midseason breaks.

The bad news? That means you have less time to pare down your DVR stockpile.

RELATEDRenewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled?

TVLine has hand-crafted this calendar of return dates (The Flash! This Is Us! Lucifer!), season premieres (Bones! Scandal! Homeland!) and series debuts (Taboo! Riverdale! Emerald City!), peppered with a sprinkling of finales (including Salem‘s very final witching hour).

RELATEDMidseason Ratings Report: Each Network’s Best & Worst Shows

Here is our round-up of January dates, plus a glimpse at select February premieres. (Remember: Once Upon a Time, Empire, Designated Survivor and a few others aren’t back until March.) Season and series premieres are in BOLD, as are time slot changes. Click the thumbnail and save the dates!
TV Calendar 2017 JanuaryPreemptive P.S.: My calendar-making skills have never been infallible — it’s more of a hobby, really — so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a polite note in Comments and I will (possibly) include it in an update!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

5 Comments
  1. Erin says:
    December 28, 2016 at 6:55 AM

    B99 winter finale?? When is it returning? Bummer.

    Reply
  2. David Wagenfeld says:
    December 28, 2016 at 7:10 AM

    I noticed one that you missed. Lip Sync Battle Returns on January 12 @ 10, :)

    Reply
  3. Kevin says:
    December 28, 2016 at 8:09 AM

    Homeland (finally) returns for its new season.

    Reply
See More Comments
 