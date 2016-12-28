January TV Premieres, Returns, Finales and More: Save the 130+ Dates!

The good news: TV’s “winter vacation” feels shorter this year, with shows such as Grey’s Anatomy and S.H.I.E.L.D. foregoing extended midseason breaks.

The bad news? That means you have less time to pare down your DVR stockpile.

TVLine has hand-crafted this calendar of return dates (The Flash! This Is Us! Lucifer!), season premieres (Bones! Scandal! Homeland!) and series debuts (Taboo! Riverdale! Emerald City!), peppered with a sprinkling of finales (including Salem‘s very final witching hour).

Here is our round-up of January dates, plus a glimpse at select February premieres. (Remember: Once Upon a Time, Empire, Designated Survivor and a few others aren’t back until March.) Season and series premieres are in BOLD, as are time slot changes. Click the thumbnail and save the dates!

Preemptive P.S.: My calendar-making skills have never been infallible — it’s more of a hobby, really — so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a polite note in Comments and I will (possibly) include it in an update!

